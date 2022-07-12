The Tar Heel 8-10 year-old all-stars are one win away from a North Carolina Little League state title after defeating Wilson City 11-2 in the winner’s bracket final Tuesday morning at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.
Tar Heel continued its dominant play in the tournament, moving to 3-0 after having outscored its opponents 44-6 in the three victories.
The 8-10s will now await the winner of Wednesday’s loser’s bracket final between Wilson and Myers Park Trinity for the championship game at 11 a.m. Thursday.
A win for Tar Heel would make it the state champions, while a loss would force an if-necessary decisive game Friday at 11 a.m.
Tuesday’s game was scoreless after one inning of play before the District 4 champions put up three runs in the top of the second.
An infield single up the middle off the bat of Thomas D’Alonzo started the inning before Brayden Winfield reached on an error to put two on with nobody out.
A fly out to center followed, then Jackson Jabs laid down a well-executed bunt to the third-base side of the mound.
Wilson attempted to force out D’Alonzo at third, but an errant throw on the play allowed all three runners to advance a base, as D’Alonzo came in to score the game’s first run.
A groundout back to the mound by Haiden Simo followed, as Winfield broke for home on the throw to first and beat the return throw to the plate to score.
Easton Meadows brought home Jabs for the final run of the inning with a bunt single down the third-base line.
Wilson looked to respond in the bottom of the inning, as Colton High, Jacob Lewis and Austin Manning all drew walks to load the bases with two away.
Winfield got out of the jam by catching Easton Martin looking on a full-count pitch for his third strikeout of the inning to keep the home side off the board.
Another three-run inning in the third allowed Tar Heel to double its lead, as Logan Kendrick started a one-out rally with an infield single before Cannon Warren drew a four-pitch walk.
After both runners moved up on a wild pitch, Winfield helped his own cause by driving a two-run triple down the line in left before scoring the third and final run of the frame on a single to left by Mason Williams.
The score remained 6-0 into the bottom of the fourth before Wilson seemed primed to break up the shutout.
Wood Berry led off the inning with the first hit of the game for the District 6 champs, singling to left-center, as Cody Aliff reached on a walk to put two on with one out.
Manning then dropped down a bunt toward the third base bag, and Tar Heel attempted to force out Berry at third, but the runner beat out the play to load the bases.
Tar Heel reliever Simo then got out of the jam with a strikeout and a fly out to preserve the shutout.
The top of the fifth inning saw Tar Heel stretch its lead to eight, as Jabs and Simo hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners with one away.
Meadows then reached on a fielder’s choice, as Simo was forced out at second on the play while Jabs came across to score.
After Meadows moved into scoring position by stealing second, Cayden McNeill dropped his third single of the game into right-center to score Meadows and make it an 8-0 game heading into the final inning.
Tar Heel added three insurance runs in the sixth, as Warren drew his third walk of the game before Winfield also reached via a free pass. Williams followed with a single to left to score D’Alonzo who had pinch run for Warren, and an error on the play allowed Winfield to score while Williams took third on the play.
A double into left-center off the bat of Rob Rhodes brought in Williams for Tar Heel’s final run of the game to make it 11-0.
Wilson broke up the shutout in the bottom of the sixth when Berry and Martin both drew walks before scoring on a Bowman Smith two-RBI bloop single to shallow left field to bring the final score to 11-2.