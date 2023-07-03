...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
Tar Heel celebrates a run scored against Morehead City during the 10-12 District 4 Tournament at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park on Friday night.
In keeping with local summer tradition, District 4 Little League titles were won by both Tar Heel and North State teams over the weekend at Elm Street Park, and in both cases, those wins came against their city rivals.
Both games were cliffhangers as Tar Heel's 10-12-year-olds won a thrilling 4-3 contest over North State in seven innings on Sunday. Earlier in the day, it was North State's 8-10s getting an 8-7 eight-inning triumph over Tar Heel for the tournament title.