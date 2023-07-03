In keeping with local summer tradition, District 4 Little League titles were won by both Tar Heel and North State teams over the weekend at Elm Street Park, and in both cases, those wins came against their city rivals.

Both games were cliffhangers as Tar Heel's 10-12-year-olds won a thrilling 4-3 contest over North State in seven innings on Sunday. Earlier in the day, it was North State's 8-10s getting an 8-7 eight-inning triumph over Tar Heel for the tournament title.


  