The Little League Softball World Series is finally coming to Greenville for the first time this August, on schedule this time.
One of the last big sports announcements prior to the COVID-19 pandemic last winter was that Greenville's Elm Street Park had been chosen to become the new home for softball's version of the Little League World Series. Like most things, that plan was scrapped for the year just a month later amid lockdowns and travel restrictions.
On Monday, Little League Baseball announced that both the Little League Baseball and Softball World Series would be played in August as planned, but with one critical distinction. Only teams from the United States will participate in order to ensure a safe and protocol-driven approach to the event.
According to the announcement, the decision was based on the recommendation of a pandemic response advisory commission. The Little League International Board of Directors approved a plan that incorporates a series of COVID-19 mitigation measures.
During a Zoom meeting with media members on Monday, Little League President Steve Keener said that when Little League officials first came to Greenville to visit Stallings Stadium, it was an easy decision to name Elm Street Park as the new Softball World Series home after 25 years in Portland, Ore. While COVID was an unexpected curveball to a tournament in a new home, Keener said the organization's pandemic protocol plan was just as mindful of Greenville as it was Williamsport.
"The plan for executing the COVID mitigation plan in Greenville takes on a little different characteristic than what we're going to be doing at our regional sites here in Williamsport," Keener said. "We're going to be housing everybody, the players and everybody else in hotels in Greenville, so that takes on a little different planning, how to do it as responsibly and safely as possible. But we felt if was important to play the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, then it's equally as important to play the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville.
"We're trying to do everything we can to make sure the young ladies who play in the Little League softball program have an experience that is terrific and unique for them, and we're convinced that the good people of Greenville can provide that."
Keener did not speculate on what the economic impact the tournament would have, especially given the uncertainty of how many people will travel with each of the 10 teams set to come. He said it would likely be much clearer a year from now.
According to Little League Chief Operating Officer Pat Wilson, officials will assess the overall seating in Stallings Stadium to determined the maximum number of fans that can safely be seated in the stadium for games, but he also noted that he hoped a substantial amount would be able to attend the 2022 tournament.
Keener said it was unlikely general admission seats would be offered at either the baseball or softball tournaments this year.
Expressing his own excitement at the return of the tournament yet to actually he staged here, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly posted the following message on Facebook on Monday: "Guess what is officially on for this year? The Little League Softball World Series will be taking place here in Greenville from August 11-18 and we will be welcoming many team from around the country! There will not be any international teams here this year but we are looking forward to hosting these young ladies for the first ever Little League Softball World Series in Greenville! ESPN will have Greenville on display for a full week!
The rebirth of the two tournaments after a year away was due in large part to establishing the guidelines necessary to keep their participants safe.
“Little League puts the health, well-being and safety of all players and volunteers first, and we are looking forward to hosting the Little League Regional and World Series tournaments with that aim this summer,” Dr. Daniel Lueders, commission chair, Little League International Board of Directors Member and UPMC Sports Medicine physician and assistant professor, said in a statement. “The commission's recommendations reflect the most current CDC protocols, as well as direct input from state and local public health authorities. The advice of the leading public health, pediatric medicine, epidemiology, mental health and operations experts on the commission prioritize the health and safety of the players, volunteers, family and fans above all else. We are confident that the implementation of these recommendations by Little League International will permit a safe and successful competition this summer and preserve the spirit and the experiences that make those events so special.”
Foremost in the commission's recommendations that will be implemented this year is testing of all players prior to, upon arrival at the event and during play. Little League also is urging all coaches and managers to get vaccinated, as well as players if possible, and all staff members, officials and umpires will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Also, teams will have limited contact with others outside the playing facility.
Attendance will be limited to family members of players and a limited number of other people associated with the teams.
The baseball tournament is set to feature 16 teams that will vie for the respective titles via two eight-team regions, while the softball tourney at Elm Street will be a 10-team format, also divided into two regions.