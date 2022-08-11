The second day of the Little League Softball World Series at Elm Street Park saw more sweltering heat but even hotter pitching.
There was a no-hitter and an 18-strikeout performance.
Following are game capsules from Day Two:
The Mid-Atlantic representative won in walk-off fashion in the seventh inning of the second game of the day, with Kinsley Rayne and Macy Rickards each driving in runs for the winners.
Rickards, despite her pair of hits and key RBI, put an even bigger stamp on the game from the circle, where she struck out an incredible 18 batters in seven innings.
The teams traded runs in the third inning but stayed tied until the bottom of the seventh.
Left-hander Zaneria Hughes was back in the circle and even more dominant for Texas on Wednesday, twirling a no-hitter and striking out 16 batters in a tight shutout win.
That made it two straight for the Southwest representative, which scored a run in the top of the fifth to break a scoreless tie and amassed just three total hits in the victory.
Hughes, meanwhile, issued a walk in the fifth inning to account for one baserunner, and another runner reached on an error in the sixth. She fanned nine in Texas’ opening win on Tuesday.
In the top of the sixth, Texas padded its lead on a bases-loaded walk. A double by Alexandria Mitchell and a couple of free passes set up the key run before Puerto Rico pitcher Alejandra Perez got a grounder to end the inning.
The Asia-Pacific entry kept on winning on Wednesday, taking a commanding 4-0 lead with primarily small ball and holding off a late rally attempt but Europe-Africa club.
Not to be forgotten on a day of great pitching, Jaycey Pajotal fanned 10 batters and tossed a one-hitter at Italy, which broke the shutout with a run in the final inning.
The Asia-Pacific club rapped five total hits in the win, including two each by Chear Blancia and Khazea Valenzuela.
The final game of night was delayed by potential weather in the area and started late.
Virginia led 6-0 in the fourth inning.
