Maryland, Texas and The Philippines all started their Little League Softball World Series journeys with victories on the opening day Tuesday at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.
All three teams will now be back in action Wednesday looking to start the tournament 2-0.
Here is a closer look at each of the team’s wins:
South West (Texas) 13 Northwest (Washington) 4
Texas rode a critical seven-run fourth inning to a comfortable victory in the second game of the day.
A lengthy, review-filled top of the third saw South West emerge with a 2-0 lead. It was part of a four-hit sequence that included a bases-loaded RBI-single off the bat of Kaitlyn Lowe to open the scoring.
A second run was wiped away after the second of two umpire reviews in the inning found that Texas baserunner and starting pitcher Zaneria Hughes was out at home after she initially stopped short of the plate to avoid being tagged on a single to right with the bases loaded, then finished sliding across the plate after the catcher threw to third.
She was called safe on the field to make it 2-0 but the run was overruled by the review. Southwest got the run right back a few minutes later on a bases-loaded wild pitch that brought home Lillian Davis from third.
The Texas team erased Washington baserunners in the first, second and third innings to help boost Hughes, who allowed no hits through the first three innings.
In the fourth, Alexandria Mitchell doubled to put runners on second and third before Rylee Little stroked an RBI single to center for a 3-0 Southwest lead. Later in the inning, Davis smashed a two-run double to right-center to make it 5-0.
Amid a flurry of wild pitches, passed balls and a batter reaching on a third strike, Southwest piled on four more runs to lead 9-0, on the brink of enacting the mercy rule. Instead, Washington righted itself to score the next four runs and flirt with making it a game.
Texas capped the scoring with a four-run sixth.
Mid-Atlantic (Maryland) 3 Central (Missouri) 1
In a game largely dominated by pitching, errors proved to be the difference, as Delmar (Md.) Little League topped Daniel Boone Little League (Columbia, Mo.) in the opening game of the tournament.
While the teams combined for just five hits in the game, each side committed three errors on the day, as the Mid-Atlantic champs cashed in on Missouri’s mistakes to secure the win.
The game was scoreless into the bottom of the third before Maryland scored all three of its runs in the frame despite not having any hits in the inning.
All three of Missouri’s errors came in the half inning, as two walks also led to Delmar breaking the scoreless tie.
Isabella Campbell drew a one-out walk to spark the big inning before Averi Naugle dropped down a bunt and reached on a throwing error, as Elle Preston then drew a walk to load the bases with still just one out in the inning.
Macy Rickards and Audrey Senft followed by reaching on back-to-back errors, which allowed Campbell and Naugle to score to make it a 2-0 game.
An RBI groundout off the bat of Kinsley Rayne plated Preston to give Maryland a three-run lead after three innings of play.
Missouri got a run back in the next half inning, also scoring without the help of any hits.
Following a fly out to start the inning, Jaylynn Brown (walk), Grace Kempf (error) and Maely Martin (hit by pitch) all reached base consecutively to load the bases.
After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Ealynne Bostick put the ball in play, as an error allowed her to reach while Brown scored Missouri’s first run of the game on the play.
Maryland limited the damage by stranding the bases loaded with a groundout to keep its two-run lead.
Columbia brought the tying run to the plate in both the fifth and sixth innings, but was unable to push across any more runs, as Delmar secured the 3-1 win.
Rickard picked up the win in the circle, pitching a complete game, allowing just three hits and one unearned run while striking out eight and walking three.
Asia-Pacific (Philippines) 1 Canada 0
The nightcap was a full-on pitchers duel that saw Asia-Pacific grab a 1-0 lead in the first inning and cling to it for the rest of the night.
Philippines pitcher Jacey Pajotal threw a gem, striking out 11 batters on 90 pitches and scattering a pair of hits for a complete-game shutout.
The team’s split just a pair of hits between them until Canada put both the tying and winning runs on base with two out in the top of the sixth. But Pajotal capped her command performance by forcing one last pop-out to end the game.
Princess Ablig had the lone hit for the victors.