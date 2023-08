Play ball!

The Little League Softball World Series in Greenville starts off at 6 p.m. today with an opening celebration at the Town Common, 105 E. First St.

Play begins Sunday at Elm Street Park, 1055 South Elm St., featuring 12 teams from around the world, including Pitt County's own squad representing the Southeast Region.

Teams will be competing through Aug. 13 at Stallings Stadium. Admission is free, and games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The championship game will be televised live on ABC.

Public parking for the event will be available in the College Hill Drive parking lot near the corner of 10th Street and College Hill Drive. The public will access Elm Street Park from the College Hill parking lot via the Green Mill Run Greenway.

Elm Street between 14th Street and 10th Street will be closed Aug. 6-13. Detours will be posted.

The Athletics United professional softball doubleheader will start 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and ECU's Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.