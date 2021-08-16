Following a turbulent weekend that saw one game wiped out by thunder and lightning and one team erased due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Little League Softball Word Series charged into its elimination phase on Monday.
Missouri advanced to Tuesday's semifinal round with a 4-0 win -- thanks to a no-hitter from pitcher Kennedy Watson -- against Nevada in the morning game. That set the stage for a total of four Monday games that also included unbeaten top seed Oklahoma taking on Arizona, and fellow top seed and pool play champ Virginia facing New Jersey. In between, North Carolina takes on Texas.
Over the weekend, the team from New York was eliminated from competition when Little League International released a statement confirming what called "at least one positive COVID-19 test" within the team. The statement said that because the necessary quarantine protocol would leave the team with less than the required nine team members, it could no longer participate.
"First and foremost, Little League International wishes all those impacted a full and healthy recovery," LLI said in the statement. "New York’s remaining game in the tournament, scheduled for Sunday ... will be declared a 6-0 forfeit. As New York has been unfortunately removed from the tournament, the four remaining teams in the pool will advance to the elimination phase of the Little League Softball World Series, beginning on Monday ..."
On Sunday, the first game of the World Series was claimed by inclement weather when lightning and storms wiped out the late afternoon contest between Oklahoma and Indiana.
Missouri 4, Nevada 0
Watson continued her brilliant pitching, posting all zeroes while striking out seven. Three runs in the bottom of the first inning were more than enough for her, and she added two of her team's seven hits.
Gracie Britton, Brooklyn Center and Afton Regan all drove in runs in the win for Missouri.
Sunday's games
North Carolina 4, Nevada 1
The state's home team from Salisbury secured the No. 2 seed in its pool by scoring two runs each in the first and third innings and making the most of four total hits.
Pitcher Reese Poole didn't need much else, going the distance and striking out seven to secure the victory. Eva Shue, meanwhile, rapped two hits and drove in all four of her team's runs in the victory.
Texas 11, Arizona 1
Raelynn Van Zee set the stage for a blowout win, pitching five frames, allowing two hits and striking out seven for Texas.
The offense came, in part, from Addison Young with two hits and three RBIs. Another pair of Texas' six hits came off the bat of Isabelle Mathis, and Brenleigh Robinson also drove in two runs for Texas.
Virginia 6, New York 0 (forfeit)
Virginia claimed the top spot in the Mendoza bracket after taking a forfeit over New York due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Saturday's games
Oklahoma 9, Nevada 4
In one of the closer games of the week, Oklahoma rebounded from a 3-1 deficit to first tie the game in the third inning, then blow it open with four runs in the fourth.
Zoie Griffin threw five innings and struck out six in the win, while Kandace Burnett drove in a game-high five runs on two hits and Taylan Starr rapped three hits.
Kayleen Enriiquez had two hits and Julianna Phee notched two RBIs for Nevada.
Texas 4, Virginia 2
Texas claimed a close game with a key three-run third inning that overturned a 2-1 Virginia lead for good.
Virginia out-hit Texas 8-7, but Texas got two hits apiece from Lexi Rosillo (RBI) and Young, and Van Zee was steady in the circle with eight strikeouts in a complete-game outing.
Aislin Bossler had two hits and an RBI for Virginia.
New Jersey 2, Indiana 0
Aleiya O'Neal pitched six shutout innings, struck out six and scattered four hits for New Jersey.
Brooke DeWitt had two of New Jersey's three hits, and Gabriella Sabol and Jordan Grodsky delivered clutch RBIs in the second and third innings for the lone offense of the game.
Missouri 2, New York 0
In the first of two straight 2-0 shutouts on Saturday, Missouri plated single runs in the second and third innings to seal the win.
Britton and Watson had two hits each, and Watson struck out five batters in six innings of one-hit ball to nail down the shutout. That canceled the command performance by New York pitcher, who also went the distance and struck out 12.
Friday's late game
North Carolina 5, New Jersey 2
Myla McNeely had a pair of hits and Shue drove in a pair to lead North Carolina into the weekend. Jordan Dry also drove in two in the win.
Maura Halpin had two hits and an RBI for New Jersey.