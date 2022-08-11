The bases loaded, her team trailing 1-0, Macy Rickards asked the crowd for some energy.
In the sweltering afternoon heat at Elm Street Park, Rickards had gotten the first two out for Maryland with the bases jammed. As she stood in the pitcher’s circle, she motioned her arms up and down, urging the tightly packed contingent of Maryland fans in the stands to get louder. And they did.
When she ripped strike three past a Connecticut batter for the third out, the ballpark erupted in cheers, and an emotional Rickards stood on the mound, bent over, clenched her fist and emphatically shouted, “Let’s go!”
Such is the atmosphere at the Little League Softball World Series. Just two days into the 12-team tournament that is the pinnacle of youth softball, emotions were running high for fans, coaches and players on Wednesday.
The fans and the team from Delmar, Md., went even further into hysterics when a base hit in the seventh inning gave them a walk-off, 2-1 triumph.
A regular spectator on this day as opposed to enthralled fan and parent, Donell Albritton was watching the showdown between the Mid-Atlantic and New England teams from a folding chair on Elm Street Park’s right field overlook.
The father of Pitt County Girls Softball League all-star Alana Albritton, Donell Albritton watched with a more relaxed eye than when the hometown team opened play in the World Series with a loss to California on Tuesday.
A former player and team captain at Elizabeth City State and an accomplished teacher and travel baseball coach for Precision Showcase Baseball, what the elder Albritton saw on Wednesday afternoon is a unique spectacle, especially with this year’s addition of international teams that include clubs from Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy and the already-popular team from The Philippines.
“I’ve seen it at all different levels, but never at this level. It’s been mind-blowing,” Albritton said of the World Series. “Everything the city of Greenville has done, the way they’ve laid out everything for all of these girls, from ESPN (the tournament’s official television home) to the reps to the way the girls have been treated.”
Albritton said the international flavor surrounding Elm Street is undeniable after last year’s first-ever World Series in Greenville was limited by COVID-19 to just domestic teams.
“We’ve all just kind of taken to the Filipino kids,” Albritton said. “They have just been wonderful, those girls and those families. They are having a blast, man, and just the level of play, I think, has been first class. It’s been great.”
The third game of the day was a truly worldly part of the series, as The Philippines took on Italy and beat the team from Bologna, 4-1, to move to a perfect 2-0 in the tournament.
Not even 48 hours into the games, the team from The Filipino town of Bacolod City has been embraced and heavily supported, and almost entirely by new American-based Philippines natives and fans from places like Greenville, New Bern, Raleigh and Chapel Hill.
All of them combined to form a thunderous half of the main grandstand that waved the country’s flag and wore blue t-shirts with “PHILIPPINES” emblazoned across the front. And they haven’t just cheered. They have helped to feed, clothe and house the team as well.
“All of our games have been close, and it’s amazing because the Filipino community here, they are all supportive for us,” acting manager Ryan Blanca said, partially through a translator. “We all know that Filipinos are very small, but yet, we are here to fight in the tournament.
“We are surprised (at the amount of support).”
Fittingly, the biggest crowd of the week so far has been the estimated 1,300 that packed into the park for Tuesday’s 9-2 California win over Pitt County.
Although the result was not desirable for the hometown team and its fans, the setting was everything the city could have imagined when it won the bid to become the World Series’ new home in 2020.
“That’s probably one of the largest crowds they’ve ever played in front of, especially being a home crowd,” Pitt County head coach Gentry Coward said. “Over a thousand people at a softball game is kind of crazy. ... I think they were a little nervous to begin with — they are 12-, 13- and 11-year-old girls — it was a little shock to them to see all these people here for them, but they’ll be ready the next time they play.”
Albritton said the hometown team undoubtedly learned from the shock it received in the loss and expects a different performance when the team returns to the field today to take on Puerto Rico at 4 p.m.
Much more than the details of the game, Albritton knows every girl competing this week is experiencing one of life’s big moments.
“They won’t remember as much if they won or lost in 20 or 30 years from now, but every girl playing will remember that they were here, and that’s bigger than anything,” Albritton said.