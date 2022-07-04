Greenville Little Leagues’ 10-12-year-old North State team won the District 4 tournament after defeating Tar Heel 10-0 in Rocky Mount on Sunday.
Tar Heel forced an if-necessary game after defeating North State Saturday, but North State was able to avenge that loss to win the district title the following morning.
It was North State’s 19th 10-12-year-old District 4 title and their fourth since 2016.
Members of the North State team include Ander Hvastkovs, Maddux Stanley, Miller Stanley, Camden Davis, Davis Whitley, Ray Korbutt, Corbin Kendrick, Luke Congleton, Camryn Gooding, Logan Collins, Ryan Albritton, Holton Dickens, Trey Hayes, manager Mark Hill, assistant coach Aaron Givens and assistant coach Ryan Deloatch.
North State advanced to the 10-12 state tournament hosted by Rocky Mount Little League starting Saturday at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.
North State will join District 1 Champion Rutherfordton Little League, District 2 Champion Winston-Salem National Little League, District 3 Champion Myers Park Trinity Little League, District 5 Champion North Asheville Little League and District 6 Champion Bull City Little League in the double-elimination tournament. The winner of the state tournament will advance to the Southeast Region tournament starting Aug. 4 at Little League Southeast Park in Warner Robins, G.A.
8-10s win in Kinston
Greenville Little Leagues’ 8-10-year-old Tar Heel team won the District 4 tournament after defeating North State 3-1 at Fairfield Park in Kinston.
North State forced an if-necessary game after defeating Tar Heel Saturday, but Tar Heel was able to avenge that loss to win the district title Sunday morning.
This is Tar Heel’s 15th 8-10-year-old District 4 title and its fifth in a row.
Members of the team include Easton Meadows, Cayden McNeill, Rob Rhodes, Mason Williams, Conner Senatore, Cannon Warren, Brayden Winfield, Jackson Jabs, Thomas D’Alonzo, Brynson Purvis, Logan Kendrick, Tilghman Dody, Haiden Simo, manager Raymie Styons, assistant coach Doug Warren and assistant coach Scott Senatore.
Tar Heel advanced to the 8-10-Year-Old state tournament hosted by Greenville Little Leagues starting July 9 at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. Tar Heel will join District 1 Champion Rutherfordton Little League, District 2 Champion Winston-Salem National Little League, District 3 Champion Myers Park Trinity Little League, District 5 Champion Henderson County Little League and District 6 Champion Wilson City Little League in the double-elimination tournament.
The winner of the state tournament will advance to the Tournament of State Champions hosted at Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson, starting July 22.
Conley duo all-state
The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association released its 2022 All-State teams Friday afternoon.
A pair of D.H Conley players graced the list after helping lead the Vikings to a 4A state title this past spring.
Emma Adams was named the 4A Pitcher of the Year after a dominant senior season in the circle.
Fellow senior Anna Sawyer was named Co-Player of the Year alongside Gray’s Creek’s Kylie Aldridge.
Sawyer and Adams were among a handful of key players to lead Conley to a 30-2 record and their fourth state championship in program history.
Rose’s Vincent honored
J.H. Rose head baseball coach was named the Harvey Reid Male Coach of the Year by the NCHSAA Friday.
Vincent helped lead the Rampants to yet another strong year on the diamond, as they finished the season 21-5 and made a run to the 3A state quarterfinals.
In his 50th year of coaching within Pitt County Schools, Vincent holds the all-time wins record for baseball in North Carolina with 985, including seven state titles.