Game 3 of the Area 1 East championship between Pitt County Post 39 and Wayne County Post 11 was postponed Wednesday.
The game was scheduled for 7 p.m., but was pushed back to the same time Thursday due to weather.
Post 39 leads the best-of-5 series 2-0 and can advance to the Area 1 championship series with a victory.
A win for Post 11 would shift the series back to Goldsboro for Game 4 on Friday at 7 p.m., as the if-necessary fifth game would be at PCC Saturday.
8-10 All-Stars
The Tar Heel 8-10-Year-old all-star team will face Myers Park in the championship game of the North Carolina Little League state tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Myers Park defeated Wilson 6-4 in the loser’s bracket final Wednesday morning, as it has won three consecutive elimination games after dropping its opening game to Wilson.
A win for Tar Heel in Thursday’s game would give it the state title and send the team on to the Tournament of State Champions, while a Myers Park victory would force a winner-take-all game Friday at 11 a.m.
10-12 All-Stars
The North State 10-12-year-old all-stars fought off elimination Wednesday afternoon with an 11-0 victory over Winston-Salem National.
North State will now face Myers Park in the loser’s bracket final at 11 a.m. Thursday with a spot in Friday’s championship game against Bull City on the line.
The District 4 champions have won back-to-back elimination games in shutout fashion after dropping a second-round contest to Bull City.
Bull City reached the title game with a narrow 5-4 win over Myers Park in the winner’s bracket final.
Thursday’s winner will have to defeat Bull City twice to claim the state title, first on Friday, then again Saturday at 11 a.m., while Bull City would claim the title with a win in either game as the lone undefeated team.