A handful of county teams finished undefeated runs on Friday’s final night of the regular season.
Cashing in not only an unbeaten regular season run but also winning the most games of any county team was the South Central boys’ team.
The Falcons capped a perfect 13-0 overall mark and 12-0 in league play with their tight 47-41 victory over visiting D.H. Conley on Friday night.
The loss dropped the Vikings to 9-4 as they and other area teams await postseason seeding announcements expected Sunday.
Also staying undefeated were the Farmville Central girls, who dealt North Pitt an 80-55 setback.
That gave the Jags a 10-0 finish to the regular season and gave the Panthers (11-2) just their second loss of the year, both at the hands of FC.
The Farmville boys followed suit with an 83-64 win over North Pitt, capping an identical 10-0 ride into the postseason.
A score for the unbeaten D.H. Conley girls’ squad against South Central was not available at press time.
Both Farmville teams settled for co-championships last year after all state championship games were canceled due to COVID-19.