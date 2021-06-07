The Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference has released its all-conference lists for the fall sports season.
Included in these lists are volleyball and boys’ and girls’ cross country.
Volleyball
Conley’s May, Gillikin earn top awards
Conference champion and Class 3A state champion D.H. Conley placed four players on the all-conference team, which included the player of the year Maddy May and the coach of the year Jennifer Gillikin.
In addition to May, the Vikings also placed Sara Dees, Olivia Lefever and Ella Philpot on the all-conference team.
J.H. Rose earned three all-league selections: Tate Duke, Riley Cutler and Sloan Carlson.
South Central put Alisa Ruffin and Elana Joyner on the all-conference squad.
Honorable mention selections from Pitt County schools were Kylah Silver and Caroline Dobson from Conley, and Greyson Norwood, Sydney Boyer and Lauren Richardson from J.H. Rose.
Boys’ cross country
Conley’s Williams is runner of year
D.H. Conley’s Landon Williams, who finished in first place in the conference championship meet, was named the conference’s male runner of the year.
The top 10 runners in the league championship meet earned all-conference recognition.
Joining Williams on the team from Conley were Seth McKinney (second), Carter Adrias (fourth), Noah Anderson (fifth). Owen Thorndike (sixth) and Scout Hill (seventh).
Justin Roeder of South Central (third) and Keller Fraley of J.H. Rose (ninth) were also selected to the all-conference team.
Girls’ cross country
Nine locals on all-league squad
D.H. Conley, South Central and J.H. Rose combined for nine of the 10 all-conference selections this season.
D.H. Conley had four runners named all-conference: Annika Stokes (second), Hayley Ferrell (fourth), Alice Guth (seventh) and Caitlin Brown (10th).
South Central placed three runners: Natalie Baldwin (sixth), Madison Quinn (eighth) and Savannah Ibarra (ninth). J.H. Rose had two all-conference selections: Maisy Woodmansee (third) and Saline Kulas (fifth).
Wrestling
Panthers blank SWE
North Pitt made it a clean sweep by defeating SouthWest Edgecombe 66-0 late last week in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference match.
The Panthers picked up wins by pin at 132 (Jayveon Perry over Quivon Lester), 152 (Hunter Manning over Ethan Briley) and 285 (Alex Johnson over Kayshaun Powell).
North Pitt earned forfeit victories at 120 (Adam Bullock), Hayden Manning (126), Jonathan Love (138), Dequain Shannonhouse (145), Izayah Horne (170), Raheem Jones (182), Nathan Carver (220) and Trent Hoffner (113).
Baseball
Farmville Central 5 North Pitt 2
The third time was the charm for Farmville Central, who finished its regular season June 1 by handing North Pitt its first loss.
The Jaguars ended the year 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference (this was a nonconference game). North Pitt dropped to 10-1 overall and are 8-0 in the EPC 2A.
North Pitt had won the previous two meetings 11-9 and 8-5.
Corrections
Last week’s D.H. Conley wrestling story incorrectly named Vikings wrestler Walker Kassnove, as well as, SouthWest Edgecombe wrestler Ethan Bailey.
TODAY’S GAMES
Baseball
D.H. Conley at South Central, 6 p.m.
North Johnston at North Pitt, 7 p.m.
Southern Wayne at J.H. Rose, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Tri-meet at North Pitt, 5:30 p.m.