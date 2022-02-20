The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced its final brackets for the state playoffs in all four classes on Saturday afternoon which are set to begin Tuesday.
A handful of area teams will begin the state playoffs at home, including a pair that earned the top seed in their respective classes in Farmville Central (2A) and South Central (3A).
The Jaguars, who are coming off their four-straight Eastern Plains Conference title, will host No. 32 Fairmont at 7:30 p.m.
Farmville Central will host a doubleheader Tuesday, as the girls' team will also host a first-round matchup after earning the No. 4 seed.
The Jaguars' girls' team also won their fourth straight EPC title and will play host to No. 30 Camden County at 6 p.m.
For South Central, it earned the top seed in 3A on the boys' side after finishing as co-champions with DH Conley in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference.
The Falcons will take on No. 32 South Brunswick in a doubleheader with the girls' team.
In the girls' 3A bracket, South Central holds the No. 5 seed after claiming the regular season conference title.
The Falcons will host No. 28 Western Alamance in the opening round.
DH Conley will also host a first-round doubleheader in the 4A brackets, as the Vikings' girls' (No. 9) will host South View (No. 24) at 6 p.m.
Conley's boys' team earned the fourth seed and will welcome No. 29 Ashley.
Also opening the state playoffs at home is North Pitt's girls' team, which earned the No. 16 seed in 2A and will host No. 17 Eastern Wayne.
In the boys' 2A bracket, Greene Central (No. 14) will host (No. 19) Manteo in the opening round.
Both JH Rose teams earned state berths at the 3A level, as the boys' enter as the No. 13 seed and will host No. 20 Swansboro.
The Rampants' girls' will visit No. 11 Union Pines as the No. 22 seed.
In the 2A boys' bracket, Ayden-Grifton will visit Heide Trask in the No. 16-17 matchup, as a Chargers win would likely see them visit Farmville Central in the second round for a fourth matchup on the year.
The second round is set for Thursday, while the third round will be played Saturday.
Action continues March 1 for the fourth round before the regional finals on March 5 and the state championship games on March 12.