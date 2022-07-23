North Pitt's Brown

North Pitt’s CJ Brown delivers a pitch during a game this spring. Brown had a strong season on the mound and at the plate on his way to being named The Daily Reflector Boys Athlete of the Spring for the Panthers.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

BETHEL — Another strong campaign on the baseball diamond centered the boys’ spring sports season at North Pitt.

The Panthers finished the year 15-7, recording their fourth consecutive winning season and 12th in the last 13 seasons.