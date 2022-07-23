BETHEL — Another strong campaign on the baseball diamond centered the boys’ spring sports season at North Pitt.
The Panthers finished the year 15-7, recording their fourth consecutive winning season and 12th in the last 13 seasons.
North Pitt started the year 12-2 before being hindered down the stretch by losing a pair of starters to injury, but the team was still able to win a 2A playoff game on the road, defeating Washington 5-1.
In the second round, the Panthers visited top seed East Duplin, pushing the hosts to the brink before suffering an 8-4 loss to end their season.
A handful of seniors keyed the team’s success this spring, including CJ Brown, who has been named The Daily Reflector Boys Athlete of the Spring for North Pitt.
Brown was crucial to the team’s performance both at the plate and on the mound throughout the year.
He led the team in hits with 30 and runs batted in with 23, while finishing with a .423 batting average and 19 runs scored.
One of three seniors to play in all 22 games, Brown was also part of a 1-2 punch on the mound with fellow senior Dawson Ables.
Brown pitched a team-high 58.2 innings, finishing the season with a 6-2 record.
He recorded a 2.62 ERA, allowing only 22 earned runs on the year, and striking out 45 batters to just 14 walks.
Dawson Ables — Was also an integral part of North Pitt’s approach on the mound and at the dish.
The senior posted a .397 batting average, finishing second on the team in hits (29), runs (23) and RBIs (21).
On the hill, Ables finished with a 6-4 record over 58 innings, posting a 2.89 ERA with 93 strikeouts on the year.
Elijah Bonner — Led the Panthers with a .433 batting average, as he had 29 hits to tie for second-most on the team, driving in 16 runs and scoring a team-leading 29.
The traditional center fielder also made the move to shortstop midway through the season due to injuries throughout the lineup and did not miss a beat.
Trystan Hollis — Took second at the 2A state championship meet in the 400 with a time of 49.30 after winning the 2A East Regional title in the event.
He also ran a leg of the Panthers’ 4x200 relay which finished third in the state at 1:31.17.
Milbert Moore — Posted a time of 22.49 to take fourth in the 200 at the state championship meet, while also helping the 4x200 relay finish third.
Myshawn Pippen — Competed in the 800 at states, crossing the line in 2:06.66 to finish seventh.
Tennis
TJ Heath — Was named to the Eastern Plains 2A All-Conference team after a strong season both in singles and doubles for the Panthers.
Walt Moore — Improved his average by nine strokes from the start of the season to the final tournament.
