North Pitt Panthers North Pitt Girls Athlete of the Spring: Kayden Howell By Craig Moyer Sports Writer Jul 23, 2022

BETHEL — Several athletes put up big numbers to help lead their teams in the girls' spring sports season at North Pitt.Among those standout athletes was Kayden Howell, who led a high-scoring Panthers softball lineup, and she has been named The Daily Reflector Girls Athlete of the Spring at North Pitt.While the team struggled down the stretch, dropping eight of its final nine games after starting the year 6-4, it was certainly not because it could not produce enough runs.The Panthers averaged just north of nine runs per game, the issue being they also surrendered close to 12 runs per game.At the heart of the team's success at the plate was Howell, who posted a team-best .478 batting average and 22 hits.The sophomore was also second on the team in runs batted in with 14 and scored 22 runs, good enough for third on the team.Howell also drew 12 walks on the year and was second on the team with a .597 on-base percentage, as she struck out just five times in 59 plate appearances.In 17 games, she recorded eight multi-hit outings, including a season-best 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored in a 25-23 loss to Farmville Central.Honorable Mentions SoftballGracey Lilley — Despite missing three games on the year, Lilley still finished second on the team in hits (18) and batting average (.462), while scoring 14 runs and driving in 12.The sophomore had a pair of three-hit, three-RBI, two-run games in a win over Southside and a loss to Farmville Central.Kyleigh Barrett — One of just two seniors on a young Panthers lineup, Barrett finished tied for the team lead in runs with 24 while posting a .357 batting average with 15 hits and 11 runs driven in.Barrett scored a run in 13 of the 18 games she appeared in, including seven multi-run games and a pair of four-run performances.SoccerAbbigail Everette — While North Pitt had an up-and-down season on the pitch, Everette proved to be a constant factor on the offensive end.The Panthers started the year 6-4 before dropping eight of their final nine games to close the year with a mark of 7-12.Everette led the team with 23 goals on the year while also dishing out six assists, as she played all but five minutes of the season, also spending some time in net for North Pitt.Emma Everette — The freshman finished the year with three goals and finished tied for the team lead in assists with six.Track and FieldCalla Tatum — Finished third at the 2A East Regional meet in the 300 hurdles, crossing the line in 52.06.She also took second in the event at the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championships at 52.45.Tania Hardee — Claimed the conference championship title with a time of 19.22 in the 100 hurdles.