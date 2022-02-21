GREENSBORO — North Pitt’s Raheem Jones capped his immaculate season and career in the best way possible Saturday evening at Greensboro Coliseum.
The Panthers’ senior finished off his undefeated season by claiming the NCHSAA 182-pound 2A title with a 7-4 decision over East Surry’s Eli Becker.
Both wrestlers came into the title bout without a loss on the season, as Jones came in at 41-0 while Becker held a record of 27-0.
Jones was the clear aggressor for most of the match, as he opened the scoring with a takedown 54 seconds into the first period.
An escape point for Becker with 18 seconds left in the period cut Jones’ advantage to 2-1 heading into the second period.
The Panther then opted to start down for the second period, needing just three seconds to record an escape himself and go back in front 3-1, which proved to be the score after two periods.
In the third period, Jones was issued a penalty 12 seconds in which pulled Becker back to within one at 3-2.
Then, just inside the final minute of the third period, Becker took his first lead of the match with a reversal to go ahead 4-3.
Jones responded instantly, recording a reversal of his own just seven seconds later with 51 seconds to go to recapture the lead at 5-4.
With 28 seconds left, Jones cushioned his lead with a pair of near-fall points before holding off Becker in the closing seconds as he celebrated the 7-4 win by leaping into head coach’s Chris Young’s arms.
The win capped a dominant weekend for Jones (42-0), who reached the title bout with a pair of pins and a technical fall.
He opened the weekend with a pin at 2:24 of Brevard’s Elijah Eubanks, before pinning Gavin Hardister of Trinity in the quarterfinals in just 33 seconds.
Jones then secured a 16-0 technical fall against North Stanly’s Meliek Bryant in the semifinals to reach the championship match, where he secured the 7-4 decision over Becker to win the title.
Jones was not the only Panther to place on the weekend, as Jayvion Perry took sixth at 138 pounds, as the duo helped lead North Pitt to a 10th-place team finish in 2A with 46.5 points.
For Perry, the weekend got under way with a pin of Granville Central’s Trever Johnson at 1:38 before he dropped into the consolation bracket after suffering a pin against David Makupson of Trinity at 2:43.
Perry then won back-to-back bouts, pinning Alexander Ball of North Wilkes in 4:18 and John David Curtis of Burns in 2:37.
With a spot in the third-place match on the line, Perry was pinned by Hendersonville’s Walker Mains in 3:32 to drop into the fifth-place match.
The Panther then suffered a hard-fought 10-6 decision loss to Rakeem Smith of West Caldwell to finish his weekend in sixth place.
Four other wrestlers competed on the weekend for North Pitt as Hayden Manning and Izayah Horne both went 1-2 at 120 and 160 pounds, respectively, while Alexis Lara Ramirez (195) and Taijon Heath (106) went 0-2.
Also competing in the 2A championships were Greene Central’s Jacob Beamon and Ayden-Grifton’s Bailor Peebles and Jayden Wooten.
Beamon saw his weekend at heavyweight start with a 6-1 decision loss to East Gaston’s Dylan Lambert.
The Ram bounced back with a 3-2 decision win over Bunn’s Ariel Soto in the first round of the consolation bracket.
Beamon then saw his weekend come to an end when he was pinned by Colton Wood of Providence Grove in the consolation quarterfinals.
For the Chargers, Peebles (113) was pinned in his first match at 1:18 by Isaiah Pittman of Newton-Conover.
Peebles then saw his weekend come to an end in the first round of the consolation bracket when he was pinned by Bunn’s Brandon Davidson at 2:04.
Wooten also suffered an 0-2 weekend at 160 pounds as he lost a 7-3 decision to Surry Central’s Karson Crouse before being pinned at 1:03 by Bandys Caleb Moore.
South Central’s Travon Brown was the lone wrestler to represent the area in the 3A competition.
Brown started his weekend in the 126-pound bracket against Tuscola’s Mason Baker, and he suffered a pin at 1:59.
The Falcon then had his weekend come to a close when he was pinned at 2:56 by Sam Workman of Central Cabarrus.
In 4A, D.H. Conley had a pair of wrestlers compete in Ethan Lenyszyn (120 pounds) and Caleb Bess (182 pounds).
Lenyszyn lost a 5-2 decision to Jonah McBurney of South Caldwell before bouncing back with a 4-0 decision victory over Weddington’s Carter Bockenstedt in the opening round of the consolation bracket.
He then saw his season come to a close with a narrow 2-1 decision defeat against Glenn’s Isaiah Wilson in the consolation quarterfinals.
For Bess, the weekend got started with a bout against Davie’s Hunter Testa, as he suffered a pin at 1:30 before having his season end with a pin at 1:29 by Jake Badalementi of Durham Riverside.