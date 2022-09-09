North Pitt soccer coach Lauren Wasilick always had a desire to coach sports, a desire that was so strong, it led to her changing her major during her time at East Carolina University.

Wasilick, who originally went to college planning to become an athletic trainer, instead majored in health education so she could look to obtain a coaching position. The opportunity to coach presented itself before Wasilick even graduated from ECU, as she began coaching during her time student-teaching at North Pitt.