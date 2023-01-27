There was a moment.
A glimmer of a chance, and the way things had been going for Tommy Paul these last two weeks in Melbourne, he and his growing number of fans had reason to expect that moment might explode into a longer-lasting reality.
Playing against maybe the greatest male tennis player ever in Novak Djokovic Friday morning in the semifinals of the Australian Open, the Greenville native fell behind 5-1 in the first set and looked to be crashing back to Earth after his best-ever run at a Grand Slam.
But then, the shift occurred. For the next four games, the 25-year-old took control. He broke Djokovic’s serve, then held his own serve, then broke and held again, for a stunning four straight games won to even the set at 5-all.
The Rod Laver Arena crowd roared. Paul, clad in his usual white New Balance shirt and shorts, pumped his fist toward coach Brad Stine and his Mom, former East Carolina player Jill MacMillan, who had flown from New Jersey to Australia earlier in the week.
Could this actually happen? Yet another massive upset for Paul?
It could have, but it did not. Djokovic, the nine-time Aussie Open champ, quickly snuffed out any hope for Paul. He finished off the first set, 7-5, then roared through the final two sets, 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the final Sunday morning against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
It was the end of the best two weeks of tennis of Paul’s life, two weeks that netted him $621,000 in prize money, a spot in the ATP rankings’ Top 20 for the first time, and the knowledge that he can play with the big boys now.
“I mean, walking on the court was cool,” Paul said. “Playing the match and getting beaten like that kind of sucked. But, I mean, it’s great I got to see the level of where I want to be and know how good I have to play if I want to beat people like that. It was, I think, a good experience. Like, he didn’t let me execute any game plan I wanted to do.”
Paul had never before played Djokovic, who has won a record nine Australian Open singles titles but didn’t play the event in 2022 due to his not being allowed in the country as an unvaccinated player.
But given that Paul had torn through the men’s singles draw and was playing some of the best attacking and defending tennis of his life, he had reason for hope.
As did those in Greenville who knew him best when he was barely as tall as the net post.
Down at Parker’s Barbecue on Memorial Drive, Greg Pearsall and his friends who gather there have been talking about Paul all week.
Pearsall, the Director of Tennis at Baywood East, the site of the club where Paul began playing tennis with his former stepfather Randy Bailey, said the whole Greenville tennis community has been fired up by Paul’s run.
“I’ve got people who aren’t even tennis people who are so excited and are saying ‘I’m going to stay up to watch his matches,” Pearsall said. “We’re a baseball community, but everyone is super proud and excited that he’s doing this well, and hopefully inspiring young kids from here to take up tennis.”
Bailey, a former co-owner of Courtside Athletic, the club that became Wimbledon Recreation Center and now Baywood East, said it was clear Paul was motivated to get better at an early age.
“One day when he was about 7, he was hitting against the backboard wall downstairs that connected to my upstairs office, and he came up to me all excited and said ‘I just hit the ball 15 times in a row!” Bailey recalled Thursday. “And I said, probably just to get rid of him, ‘OK, come back to me when you’ve done 100 in a row.’ And he worked and worked for a week and he got that 100 in a row.
“He’s worked so hard to get where he is now.”
After the loss Paul lamented how fast the match fell apart but was proud of his efforts over the past two weeks.
“It felt like things were getting away from me really fast,” Paul said. “Felt like points were moving really fast. In-between-points time was going really quick.”
“I want to keep moving up the rankings, you know? It would be nice to end the year top-10,” Paul added. “I feel like the way I started the year is the right path to do it,” he said. “Obviously I have a lot of matches to win this year. Hopefully get some titles, too. I don’t want to just lose in semifinals. I want to have my name on some trophies.”