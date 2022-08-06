Smith run down Allen pic.jpg

Pitt County’s Logan Smith runs down Clara Allen between second and third during Tuesday’s practice.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

It took a mere two years for the Pitt County Girls Softball League to infiltrate and rise up the Little League ranks and rocket straight into the World Series.

Those closest to the PCGSL were perhaps the least surprised of anyone. The team changed allegiances in 2020 from Babe Ruth to Little League, not coincidentally the same year Little League announced Greenville’s Elm Street Park as the new permanent home of the Softball World Series.


Pitt County’s Harper Bradley, left, and Clara Allen, right, finish off a handshake during Tuesday’s practice.