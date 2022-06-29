Brook Valley will play host to the annual Pirate Cup Golf Tournament on Sept. 3 with former East Carolina golf team member and current PGA professional Harold Varner III serving as host for the event.
The tournament will get under way at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. The format will be a Texas Scramble.
For more information, or to register a team, contact the Pirate Club at 252-737-4540.
. . .
It’s been a busy week for the golfers from our area, playing in tournaments all over the state of North Carolina.
Outstanding among players was Luke Mosley, who has been entered in the prestigious Junior North and South to be played at Pinehurst July 2-6.
Three players qualified for the 62nd North Carolina Amateur played at the Farm course of the Greensboro Country Club. Cameron Hardison tied for 20th place with a 289 score over the four rounds of competition. Kris Jackson tied for 44th, carding a 295. Rounding out the group was Drew Greene, tied for 54th at 302.
Three also qualified for the Carolinas Golf Association’s championship, led by Andrew Gallaher. He shot a 70 over New Bern’s Carolina Colours course. Two others failed to make the cut: Grey Mitchum and Williamston’s David Sumeral,
The other two qualified at Walnut Creek in Goldsboro. Jackson advanced with a 69, finishing in second place. Cameron Hardison shot 72 to tie for fifth. Sumeral, Carter Rains and Andrew Bridgers all missed the cut.
In the championship, also on the Greensboro Country Club’s Farm course, Hardison tied for 12th place, posting a 289 while Jackson tied for 44th at 295 and Greene tied for 54th at 302.
. . .
Angela Stewart played in the North Carolina Women’s Amateur held at River Landing in Wallace. She shot a 246 in the River 1 flight to finish fourth.
. . .
The Tarheel Junior Golf Association also was busy during the week, starting off with the Tin Whistle Tots at Pinehurst.
Dylan Cook, playing in the boys’ 12-year-old flight, finished eighth with a 47.
A one-day event was held at Kinston’s Falling Creek Country Club with Jacob Isenhour shooting a 101 to finish fourth in the 14-15 flight.
In the girls’ division, Kairie Fu took third place in the 12-14 age group with a 106.
Haley Paramore of Winterville tied for first place in the 16-18 flight with an 80. Peyton Nichols of Winterville finished third with an 81 and Taylor Black, also of Winterville finished fourth at 82.
Carlton DuRant tied for third place in the Carolinas Junior Open’s 13-15 flight, held at The Cardinal in Greensboro. He shot 79. In the overall standings, including the 16-18 flight, he was tied for ninth place.
Two locals played in the TYGA’s One Day event at Wilmington Country Club. Nate Brooks, playing in the 14-15 age group, tied for 13th place, shooting an 85. Dylan Cook, in the 12-13 flight, finished 14th with a 95.
. . .
Two local golfers qualified for the North Carolina Match Play Tournament which will be played August 3-7 at the Country Club of Landfall’s Nicklaus course.
Kris Jackson tied for fourth place with a 71 at Bolivia’s Carolina National and was joined by Carter Rains who shot 72, tying for seventh.
At the same time, qualifying for the Carolinas Amateur was held, but their scores were not good enough as only the two low scores advanced.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley held its monthly Ladies Nine and Wine with the women playing a “Blackjack Scramble” on the front nine. Each team of four was given 13 playing cards – one full suit. At the end on each hole, two cards were drawn at random and added together. If they drew a jack, they could take three strokes off their score for the hole. If the sum of their cards was between 11 and 20, they could take two strokes off, if between three and ten, they took one stroke off for the hole.
First place went to Mary Beth Corbin, Mary Craig Palmatary, Jenn Williams and Mallory Tucker with a score of 11 for the nine holes.
At Men’s Night the format was a seven-hole Cross Country Scramble on the back nine. Players would play certain tees to a hole on another green. Holes were mismatched and some were combined together to give the men some par-6s and par-7s. Teams were given pars on 17 and 18 since they played only seven holes.
Jeff Gibson, Martin Anderson, Mike Cox and Mike Hathaway took first place with a 33 after a scorecard playoff. Second went to Cam Edwards, Kirk Rogerson, Brad Coleman and Tommy Karosos. Third, at 34, went to Allan Hines, Richard Wilson, Leo Corbin and Ryan Carpenter.
Ironwood
The team of Dave Hunt, Dylan Hunt, Steve Wright, Branin Thorn and Martin Kean took low gross honors at Ironwood’s Men Night. They finished the nine-hole match with a 31. Second went to Drew Moeller, Kyle Gaskins, Dylan Jones, Brad Osborne and Justin Taylor.
The net winner was the team of Mill Kram, Dan Prusinowski, Ray Bailey, John McElheny and Don Carter with a 27. Second, at 28, were Connor Duke, Chuck Duke, Charlie Duke and Brett Houghton.
At the Ironwood LGA’s Play Day, Georgia White took first. She was followed by Donna Kraus in second and Mary Ann Kram in third.
In the net flight, there was a four-way tie for first between Avis Berry, Cheryl Newborn, Debbie Pruitt and Belle Prusinowski. Leslie Bailey was second.
White had low putts with 14 and Prusinowski was second at 16. Bailey and Pruitt tied for third with 17,
Prusinowski had a birdie on the eighth hole and White had one on the fourth.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.