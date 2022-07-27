One of the most prestigious junior golf tournaments was played this week as the 18th Dogwood State Junior Championship was held at Holly Ridge Golf Links at Archdale, and the area was well represented in the tough field.
In fact, the first 24 and ties played under par.
The winner of the event was Connor Warren of Spruce Pine, who finished the three rounds at 12 under par, a 204 total.
Local players did well, too. Drew Greene and Gray Mitchum (Winterville) tied for seventh place, posting 210 scores. Lake Williams tied for 13th, scoring a 212. Winterville’s Will Guidry finished in a tie for 24th at 215.
Five others missed the cut after the first two rounds. They were Luke Mosley and Jackson West, both with 149; Holden Rucker at 150; and Connor Hardison at 150 and Matthew Richardson of Ayden at 152. The cut line was 147.
. . .
Several locals played in the 56th Father-Son golf tournament held at several courses in the Pinehurst area.
Doug Hilborrn of Wilmington and Chris Whitehead of Washington tied for 14th place in the Amateur Flight J, combining for a 91.
Charles Laughinghouse of Emerald Isle and Chuck Laughinghouse of Winterville finished tied for second in the Amateur Flight M, posting an 83. In Flight N, Mason Dyer and Owen of Snow Hill took second place with an 85. They played the Longhead course.
In the Super Senior Flight D, also at Longleaf, Daniel Sumeral of Williamston and Jim Sumeral of Four Oaks placed eighth with an 81.
. . .
In Tarheel Youth Golf Association play, Hudson Truell played in the one-day event at the Colonial Country Club in Thomasville. He shot a 98 to finish in 20th place.
. . .
Three Greenville golfers attempted to qualify for the U.S. Amateur in a sectional qualifier at Rocky Mount’s Benvenue course. Only three of the entire large group managed to secure spots in the Amateur.
Cameron Hardison led the trio, shooting a sub par 143. Kris Jackson posted a 146 while Drew Greene came in with a 150.
. . .
Five youths played in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s one-day event held at the Morehead City Country Club.
Three boys played in the 14-15 age group. Brian Edwards Jr. finished in third place with an 81. Nate Brooks shot 84, tying for seventh. Jacob Isenhour rounded out the trio with a 92, finishing in 17th place.
Two girls played in the 16-18 flight, led by Taylor Black of Winterville, who shot 91. Peyton Nichols took fourth, posting a 93.
Washington
Washington Yacht and Country Club held a Ladies Golf Association Nine and Wine last week. A par three scramble was played.
Rita Lee, Pam Harris, Liz Dyer and Erin Tyson shot a 25 to take first place. Second went to Ginger Longino, Julie Harris, Donna Sloan and Lee Stanley with a 28. Also shooting 29, but taking third in a scorecard playoff, were Jan Sparrow, Sheila Taylor, Carolyn Strickland and Karen Peck.
Couples play saw only three groups playing a four-person scramble. Winning were Liz and Taylor Dyer, with Craig and Julie Edwards. They had a score of 66.
Brook Valley
In honor of the Brook Valley Member-Member Tournament held later, the Men’s Golf Association played a two-man net scramble on the back nine. Players receive a percentage of their handicap and played a scramble-captain’s choice-superball format. There was a five-way tie for second place decided by a scorecard playoff.
First place, with a 28, went to Justin Mullarkey and Ryan Carpenter.
Second went to Allan Hinds and Richard Wilson. Third were Kirk Rogerson and Ryan Robinson while fourth went to Greg Harris and David Price. All three teams finished with 32. Tied for fifth were Everett Kelly and Vance Moore, and the team of Adam Hathaway and Cam Hardison tied for fifth when both scorecards were identical.
Ironwood
Ironwood member Georgia White won low net in the championship flight of the Down East Women’s Golf Association’s meeting at Kinston Country Club last week. She shot 76 for the day.
In the club’s weekly Ladies Golf Association’s Play Day, White also captured low gross. Second place went to Belle Prusinowski. Debbie Pruitt won low net and Donna Kraus was second.
White had the low putts with 15 while Prusinowski was second with 16 and Debbie Pruitt was third with 18.
Prunsinowski knocked in a birdie on the eighth hole.
You Can Play
Brook Valley – September 2. Pirate Club tournament, hosted by Harold Varner III, PGA touring pro and former ECU golf team member; 9 a.m. shotgun start; benefiting the men’s and women’s golf teams. Format – Texas Scramble. Packages run from $10,000 to $1.500 and include four-man teams for the tournament. Individual slots are $400.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.