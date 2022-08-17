Greenville’s Angela Stewart and Garner’s Pat Brogden combined to win the Lady’s Four-Ball held at Treyburn Country Club in Durham. They shot an even-par 72 for the victory.
Two big tournaments drew a huge crowd of youths and pros. The first was the HV3 Youth on Course Pro-Junior held at Brook Valley. Harold Varner III, a former East Carolina golfer now on the PGA Tour, sponsored the event through his foundation for youth golf.
First place went junior golfer Ethan Boyette of Wilson and pro Christopher Stutts. They combined for a 61. Twenty-three of the 33 teams were at par, 72, or better.
Jackson West and Thomas Bass led the local golfers with a 65, tying for third. Haley Paramore of Winterville and Will Stewart tied for fifth with a 66.
Five teams knotted for eighth place with 67s. They were Austin Wood and Cooper Williamson; Lake Williams and Chris Willard; Jacob Isenhour and Maclean Huge; Jake Scruggs and Wesley Blair, and Robert Bergevin of Washington and Ryan Sullivan.
Tied at 68 for 13th place were Ben Rabne of Winterville and Cullen Haley; and Garrett Spivey of Winterville and John Anderson.
Three teams shot 69 to tie for 15th. Branson Webster and Dylan; Carys Carson and Thomas Lilly, and Mark Kriston of Winterville and Wilson McCann.
Finishing with 70s were Cody Proveaux and Connor McClung, and Holden Rucker and Stanhope Johnson. David Tepe and Johnny Southern tied with Holden Carson and Zach Edmundson for 23rd.
Kairie Fu and Riley Davis tied for 26th with Kyle Styons of Jamesville and Tanner Bibey; and Taylor Black of Winterville and Will Chandler.
Asher Collie of Washington and Morgan Egloff shot 73 to take 31st and Chase Knox and Hudson Truell tied for 32nd with a 76.
The other big event was the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Coastal Plains Junior held at Greenville Golf and Country Club.
Luke Mosley took second place in the 16-18 age bracket, posting 135, two strokes behind Wilson’s Drew O’Neal. Matthew Richardson of Ayden tied for fifth with a 140.
Drew Greene took seventh place at 147 and Will Guidly of Winterville tied for eighth with a 143. Holden Rucker finished 13th scoring a 147. Colton DuRant tied for 23rd, posting a 152. Washington’s Robert Bergevin shot 153 to tie for 27th place. Rounding out the age group flight was Carson Hathaway of Winterville with a 155, good for 29th.
Lake Williams paced the local golfers in the 13-15 age bracket. He finished second with a 142. Jackson West took fourth place with a 142.
Aulden Dickens of Winterville captured 16th with a 162. Wesley Blair took 18th with a 166, while Wilson McCann of Winterville finished 20th with a 168. Nathan Heath shot 174 to finish in 22nd place.
Another Winterville golfer, Cooper Williamson, tied for 24th at 176. Tied at 26th was Hudson Truell, posting a 177. Also in that tie was Brian Edwards Jr. and John Anderson of Winterville tied for 30th with a 194.
In the girls’ 13-18 flight, Black took second place with a 162, while Mary McCarlie, also of Winterville took third with a 185. Fu finished fifth with a 213.
Two area golfers attempted to qualify for the U.S. Mid-Amateur at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst but shot too high to make the cut.
Kevin Stallings shot a 79 while David Sumeral of Williamston carded an 87.
Only the top three players advanced.
In the 98th Carolinas Open, held at Starmount Forest in Greensboro, Kris Jackson posted a 148 for the first two rounds and did not meet the cut for the final round.
Brook Valley
For this week’s Brook Valley Men’s Golf Association, a Devil Ball Scramble was played on the front nine. In this, each team was given a red ball – the Devil Ball. On each hole, one player on the team hit the red ball while the other three played a scramble. After each hole, the team’s score and the “devil” ball were added to together for the score for the hole. Players rotated the “devil,” one player using it three times and others twice each. Par was 72.
First with a 68, were Adam Hathaway, Scott Tripp, Mike Cox and George McNabb. Second, which ended in a tie with both teams at 73, was broken by a scorecard playoff. Kirk Rogerson, Frank Lee, Geoff Sands and Byron Murphy took that spot while Will Brinson, Philip Arana, Steve Johnson and Will Franklin fell into third place.
Ironwood
Georgia White took first place in Ironwood’s LGA Play Day last week for gross score. Debbie Pruitt was second and Donna Kraus took third.
In the net division, Dianne Delaney was first, followed by Mary Anne Kram in second and Janie Rouse in third.
White also had low putts with 18 while Pruitt was next with 19. Kraus and Rouse tied for third with 20 each.
Kraus had a chip-in on the 15th hole.
In the beat the pro competition, Dave Looms scored a 37 for the nine holes, beating all the women’s scores.
Pruitt took low gross in the third flight of the Down East Ladies Golf Association at Brandywine Bay.
In Eastern League play at Wilson Country Club, White won second low gross in the third flight. Delaney took low net in the third flight and Debbie Pruitt had low putts in the fourth flight.
You Can Play
Brook Valley – September 2. Pirate Club tournament, hosted by Harold Varner III, PGA touring pro and former ECU golf team member, 9 a.m. shotgun start, benefiting the men’s and women’s golf teams. Format – Texas Scramble. Packages run from $10,000 to $1.500 and include four-man teams for the tournament. Individual slots are $400.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.