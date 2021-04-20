Chips and putts from area golf courses:
Ironwood
Several Ironwood members participated in the Down East Women’s Golf Association event at Rock Creek in Jacksonville.
Debbie Pruitt took second low net in the third flight, while Cheryl Newbold finished with first low gross in the fifth flight.
Curtis Howell recently shot his age, carding an 82.
Joshua Schartz recorded a hole-in-one on the 11th hole at Ironwood. He was playing with David Hannon.
Travis Albea also scored an ace, this one on the eighth hole. Witnessing the shot were Andrew Denton, Carl Johnson and Michael Edwards. Albea used a four-iron for the shot.
Assistant PGA professional Connor Durham has left Ironwood to take a position with the Callasaja Club in the mountains. Alex Gouras has rejoined the Ironwood staff.
Ayden
Al Hart, a long-time member at Ayden Golf and Country Club, recently posted a score of 81, matching his age.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley’s Men’s Golf Association held Men’s Night recently. The format was a four-man Masters Scramble on the front side. After play ended, each team drew the name of the players atop the Masters leaderboard.
The teams compared scorecards, and if the pro had a par or more, the team kept what they had scored on that particular hole. If the pro had a birdie and the team did not, the birdie was their score for the hole.
First place, with a 27, went to Todd Mitchum, Mark Pabst, Micha Ball and Greg Smith.
Second, winning in a scorecard playoff, were Lee Mulkey, Cam Edwards, Mark Sterling and Don Morris. Third went to Greg Hardison, Martin Anderson, Rhett Honeycutt and Neal James. Both teams finished with a 30.
Mary Beth Corbin took first place in her flight in the Down East Women’s Golf Association’s Tournament.
Brook Valley hosted its first Ladies’ Wine and Nine last Wednesday. A field of 22 women participated in a par 3 scramble on the front nine. Each hole was set up in the middle of the fairway to play as a par three.
First place went to Liz Johnston, Rhoda McCoy, Carol Rados, Jenny Johnson and Lisa Graepel, who finished even par. Second were Deb Antos, Robin Morris, Missy Goldstein and Carol Carson. They took second on a scorecard playoff after finishing in a tie at one over. Third went to Janis Humphrey, Corbin, Allison Harris and Karen Decker, who also finished at one over.
At Men’s Night, 36 competed in a “Step-Aside” scramble on the back nine. In this format, each team member teed off and whichever player’s ball was selected for the next shot, “stepped-aside” and did not play from that spot and so on.
A scorecard playoff decided all three places for the event after they finished at 33, minus-three.
First were the team of Cline Hall, Matt Aldridge, Martin Anderson and Greg Smith. Second went to Brent Carter, Kirk Rogerson, Roy Selby and Rob Burleson. Third were Lee Mulkey, Jeff Gibson, Leo Corbin and Carl Augustson.
Greenville
Greenville Country Club played host to the Carolinas Golf Association’s 4th annual Super Senior Four Ball Championships recently.
The 65+ title went to the duo of Don Detweiler and Paul Simpson, both of Raleigh.
They finished the 36-hole, two-day event with a score of 130 to successfully defend their 2020 title.
The 70+ championship was won by Pete Allen and Keith Li, both from Southport. They shot a 136.
Two local players were among the runners-up. Russell Eaves of Greenville teamed with Ray Novicki of Southern Pines to finish at 150, tied for 25. Robert Dail of Wendell and Dewane Frutiger of Greenville were knotted for eighth place at 141.
