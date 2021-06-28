The Tar Heel Youth Golf Association held the Coastal Plains Junior at the Greenville Golf and Country Club recently. A total of 20 area players competed.
Drew Greene came away with the title, taking first place with a 133 total for the two-day event. Grey Mitchum of Winterville finished in a tie for fourth place with a 138.
Blake Hess shot 142 to tie for seventh place.
Cameron Hardison tied for 12th place with a 143 score, as did Matthew Richardson. Luke Mosley finished in a tie for 19th, posting a 146.
Andrew Gallaher of Grimesland shot 148 to tie for 26th place. Jackson West and Lake Williams tied for 35th with 150 scores. Ford Amerson posted a 151 and tied for 45th. Robert Bergevin of Washington and Holder Rucker carded 153s and tied for 42nd.
Will Guidry of Winterville shot 154 to tie for 52nd. Davis Miller finished in a tie for 70th with a 161. Noah Porter recorded a 162 for 73rd place.
Aulden Dickens of Winterville finished in 74th place with a score of 166. Wells Mahoney shot 187 to finish in 82nd place. Nathan Heath of Winterville carded a 212 to finish 85th and Hunter Hardison took 86th with a 222.
All are from Greenville, except as noted.
In the girls division, Winterville’s Peyton Nichols finished in ninth place with a 177.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley recently held a “Uno” golf event for its Sunday Funday. Families and couples battled it out with teams drawing from a deck of Uno cards to see how many strokes would be taken off or added on at the end of each hole.
First place went to the team of Will and Liz Johnston, and George, Ashley and Tucker Odom. Second went to Rich and Carol Rados and Joe and Tara Arthur.
At a recent Men’s Golf Association men’s night, teams played a modified Step-Aside scramble on the front nine. In this, each member of a team played off the first tee. The team then selected the best shot to hit from next, but the player who hit the shot could not hit from there. In the modified version, the team could elect to let that player to hit fourth for the team. However, by doing so, they would have to play the result of the shot, no matter where it went.
A scorecard playoff decided all three place winners as each team finished with 31s, five under par.
First was the team of Frank Lee, Martin Anderson, Mark Pabst and Don Morris. Second went to Wade Stanley, Matt Aldridge, Ross Ringler and Cliff Mitcham. Third were Brent Carter, Leo Corbin, Phillip Arana and Ronnie Smith.
Last week, Brook Valley held a Ladies Nine and Wine. The format for this was “Uno” in which each team was given a set of Uno cards. Based on the cards, members could take off a certain number of strokes from their score.
The winners were Pam Kachmer, Karen Decker and Ashley Rudolph with a score of 10, 26 shots under par.
On Thursday, for Men’s Night, the players used a Father’s Day scramble on the back nine, with a throwback novelty. Each team had to hit off the par 4’s and 5’s with an old school wooden driver. On the par 3’s, old-fashioned blade irons were used. On the greens, an old bullseye putter had to be used. Also, players had to hit from the black tees, those at the back of the tee box.
Finishing first at four-under were Brent Carter, Sean McGowan, Kelly Kee and Ronnie Smith. Second, at two under, were Wade Stanley, Kirk Rogerson, Ryan Carpenter and Justin Mullarkey. Third, also at two-under – the tie broken on a scorecard playoff – wre Jeff Gibson, Rob Burleson, Richard Wilson and John Van Coutren.
Ironwood
Ironwood held its Men’s and Women’s Club Championships recently.
Ford Amerson shot a 139 to capture the men’s title, beating out Eric Miller, who took the runner-up spot with a 141.
In the first flight, Luke Mosley won the title, posting 150. Brad Sike and Pat Hobbs tied for the runner-up honors with 154 scores.
Ross Allen won the second flight with a 154 while Drew Moeller took second after a playoff.
In the senior 50-54 flight, Robby Nichols took first with a 143 and Dave Eberenz took the runner-up spot with a 148.
Brady Quinn won the 55-59 gross title with a 151 and Jamie Briley took the net title with a 146. The gross winner in the 60-62 group went to Wade Humes with a 143. Tom Delaney was the net winner at 152.
In the 63-72 flight, Frankie Boureaux was the gross winner at 144 while Mark Warren was the net champ with a 142. For the plus-73s, Frank Nelson shot a 155 to win the gross category with Louis Studley taking the net at 147.
In the women’s championship, Angela Stewart captured the title, shooting a one over par 73. Diane Delaney was the net winner, posting a 75.
At the LGA Play Day, Belle Prusinowski took low gross honors while Debbie Pruitt finished second.
In the net category, Mary Ann Kram took the top spot. Janie Rouse finished second.
Prusinowski took low putts with 13 with Pruitt second with 16. Kram took third place with 21.
Prusinowski knocked in a birdie on the 15th hole.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.