Brook Valley Country Club has been busy recently and will continue to be.
On Oct. 31, the pros and juniors from the club, Ironwood and Greenville Country Club will join together to participate in the Carolinas PGA’s 100 Holes of Hope.
Riley Kinlaw and Lake Williams of Brook Valley, Rob Farmer and Jack West of Greenville CC and Mike Cato and McConnell Scholar Will Guidry will play 27 holes (nine at each of the three clubs) for a total of 107 holes between them to support PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) across the Carolinas.
Brook Valley’s Deb Antos competed in the Down East Women’s Golf Association’s two-day final at New Bern Country Club. She finished with second low net in the third flight.
For the third year in a row, Art Graepel captured the Scott Groot Match Play tournament. He held off Rich Rados to win the title, two-up, giving Rados the championship flight consolation title.
Frank Lee won the consolation bracket with Barry Krieger finishing second.
You Can Play
October 16 – Greenville: Scales-Aldridge-Garner Golf Tournament, benefiting academic and athletic programs at J.H, Rose High School. Tee times will be assigned. Contact Jo Ann Wilder at 252-321-8350. Foursomes are $500 and individuals $125.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.