While the weather has been off and on during the winter months, there has been some action on the area’s golf courses.
Spring, however, is just around the corner and play will be picking up in the next few weeks. In the meantime, I’m doing a little catch-up.
Kris Jackson played in the 12th annual Young Amateur event held in Pinehurst on the Magnolia course at Pinewild Country Club. Jackson finished in a tie for 30th place with a 152.
Ironwood
Ironwood saw a pair of holes-in-one scored during December.
Doug Hanson scored an ace on the third hole, hitting from the yellow tees. Harry Otrimski picked up his hole-in-one on the eighth hole while playing with Dan Prusinowski and Marvin Daugherty.
In a Men’s Golf Association Shootout, David Ebernez and Wade Humes took first place. They beat out nine other teams in the alternate shot event.
Ironwood’s women opened play for the new year with their Play Day last week. Debbie Pruitt captured first low gross while Diane Delaney finished second. Donna Kraus was third. Leslie Bailey won low net, followed by Janie Rouse in second and Avis Berry in third.
Bailey, Delaney and Berry tied for low putts with 18 each. Rouse was second with 20 while Kraus and Pruitt tied for third with 21.
Kraus recorded a birdie on the 14th hole.
Ayden
The 14th Annual Alumni Golf Tournament will be held on May 26. Registration will start at noon with the tournament rules at 12:45 p.m. and a shotgun start will be held at 1 p.m.
A rain date is scheduled for Sept. 15 with the same registration and tee times.
A golf package, which includes a letter, sponsor levels and a registration form is expected to be mailed out shortly.
Any adjustments will be made according to the COVID-19 situation.
Cypress Landing
Heather Henry scored a hole-in-one recently at Cypress Landing’s seventh hole. She used a three wood from the red tees.
