The Tarheel Youth Golf Association has kicked off its 2022 season with a tournament held at Pinewild Country Club in Pinehurst with the Sandhills Flyers Shootout.
Only one local golfer took part in the event, Will Guidry of Winterville. He shot a 79 to tie for 10th place.
Guidry also played in the River Landing Junior held at the River Landing course in Wallace this past weekend, and was joined by a number of area players.
Matthew Richardson of Ayden led the group, finishing in sixth place in the 16-18 age group with a 151. He finished tied for eighth overall. Guidry tied for seventh in the same age group and was tied for 10th overall at 152.
The 16-18 group also saw Holden Rucker tie for 25th and tie for 35th overall at 163. Ford Amerson shot 164 to tie for 27th and tied for 37th overall.
In the 13-15 age group, Noah Porter tied for 14th shooting a 166. He finished tied for 46th overall. Wesley Blair finished at 26th at 188, 67th overall. Collen Haley of Winterville took 29th in the age group and 71st overall with a 203.
In the girls’ bracket, Winterville’s Taylor Black finished third with a 196.
Darrell Sumeral of Williamston played in the One-Day Four-Ball tournament held at Haseltree Club in Wake Forest, teamed with Michael Bradshaw of Roper. The duo tied for fifth place in the gross division and was alone in fifth place in net, for which they received prize money. They shot a 76 gross and a 69 net.
Ironwood
Ironwood held a pair of Ladies Golf Association Play Days over the last two weeks.
In the first, Belle Prusinowski led the low gross scores. Dianne Delaney finished second and Janie Rouse was third.
In the net standings, Leslie Bailey took first with Cheryl Newbold taking second.
Low putts went to Bailey who finished with 15. Prusinowski was second with 16 while Rouse was next with 17.
In last Thursday’s Play Day, Prusinowski once again captured low net. Delaney, Avis Berry and Pruitt tied for second.
Prusinowski also posted the fewest putts while Bailey took second. Delaney and Pruitt tied for second place.
Robersonville
Robersonville Country Club will play host to a two-man superball tournament on May 20-21. The entry fee is $162 per team.
The field will be held to 40 teams and the club advises that about half those spots are still available. Interested teams may contact the golf shop at 252-295-4212 to register.
Washington
Washington Yacht and Country Club is making plans for its annual Summer Festival, which will be held June 4, 5 and 6. The tournament will be flighted by handicap and prizes will be awarded to both scratch and handicap leaders. The entry fee is $250 and the field is limited to the first 100 to sign up.
For more information, contact the golf shop at 252-946-3245.
Bill Wall recently recorded an eagle on the par-four ninth hole at the club. He hit a 7-iron into the cup for his second stroke on the hole.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.