The Community Foundation will hold its 13th annual golf tournament on Sept. 16 at the Ayden Golf and Country Club.
The event raises funds to offer scholarships to Ayden-Grifton High School honoring former coaches Stuart Tripp, Bob Murphrey and Tommy Bullock and to award letter jackets to qualifying athletes at the school.
The tournament will be an 18-hole super ball. Registration will be at noon and a shotgun start will be held at 1 p.m. Handicaps will be needed to flight the event.
Registration will be $280 for a four-person team or $70 for an individual who will be assigned to a team. Trophies will be awarded to winners, and a steak dinner will be held following play. The fee includes golf, carts and hospitality. Mulligans and red tees will also be available at an additional cost.
In the event of rain, the tournament will be held on Sept. 30.
Pitt County businesses wishing to help sponsor have levels of $1,500; $1,000; $500, and $100. Sponsorship of the putting tournament is $125.
Businesses seeking to donate promotional items may contact Tony Dail at 252-714-7185. Donations will be included in goody bags.
Players and sponsors should contact Mitchell Oakley at moakley62@embarqmail.com for registration forms. They may also call him at 252-412-8572.
Local youths compete
Six area golfers participated in the River Landing Junior Open, a Tarheel Youth Golf Association event held at the River Landing Country Club near Warsaw this past weekend.
Two of the golfers were in the 16-18 age group. Andrew Gallaher finished in a tie for sixth place in the flight, shooting a 140. Robert Bergevin placed in a tie for 42nd with a 161.
The other four played in the 13-15 bracket. Luke Mosley led the group, finishing in a tie for fifth place with a score of 154. Will Guidly finished ninth at 159.
Luke Williams was tied for 15th with a score of 167 while Noah Porter claimed 20th at 172.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley played host to the annual G Pro Tour HV3 Foundation Pro-Am for the mini-tour last week. A field of 45 amateurs and 15 G Pro Tour players competed for honors, and the tournament raised $3,000 for former East Carolina University player Harold Varner III’s charity.
Varner currently is a member of the PGA Tour and finished in a tie for 46th place in the weekend’s PGA Championship. He is in 64th place in the FedEx Cup standings.
The format saw the pro player on each team playing his own ball while the three amateurs played a scramble with the two scores added together.
First place with a 126, 18 under par, went to amateurs Cam Hardison, Austin Wood, Adam Hathaway and pro Peyton Shore.
Second, also at 126 and decided by a scorecard playoff, were amateurs Dean Barrow, Kevin Perry, Darryl Baker and pro Ryan Smith. Third at 127 were amateurs Frank Lee, Stephen Pugh, Eric Miller and pro John Hayden.
A field of 36 players came out to the club’s Ladies’ Wine and Nine event. They played a pro-three scramble on the front nine with Jean Keough, Linda Franklin, Taylor Herendeen and Laura Beth Clark taking the top spot. They combined for a 23, four under par.
On Men’s Night, 32 players were formed into four-man teams for a net Texas scramble. In this format, each player hit off the tee and chose the best of those, then played their own balls from there with one score counting.
First place at 27 went to Graham Williams, Ryan Carpenter, Vance Moore and Mark Sterling after a scorecard playoff.
Second, also at 27, were Adam Hathaway, Matt Aldridge, Berry Krieger and Garry Brown. Third, with a 28, were Cline Hall, Byron Murphy, Justin Mullarkey and David Price.
Rhett Honeycutt, age 80, posted a 75 during a round last week, five shots under his age.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.