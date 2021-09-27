Six local players participated in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association's Tournament of Champions, held at the Keith Hills Golf Club in Bries Creek.

Cameron Hardison led the locals, finishing in a tie for 28th place. He shot a 151 total in the 36-hole, two-day event. He also finished tied for 19th in the 16-18 age group.

Luke Williams tied for 36th place in the overall standing and in a tie for 13th in the 13-15 bracket with a 154. Jackson West tied for 39th overall and tied for 15th in the same flight, coming in at 156. Also in the same flight, Will Guidry of Winterville tied for 23rd in the flight and tied for 50th overall, posting a 161.

Ironwood

Several Ironwood women were among winners at the Down East Women's Golf Associated event held at Walnut Creek in Goldsboro last week.

Georgia White took first place in the low gross division of the first flight. Debbie Pruitt, in the fourth flight, finished with low gross honors. Cheryl Newbold also won the low gross division n the fifth flight.

Brook Valley

As the daylight began to fade away, the Brook Valley Men's Golf Association held a “Par 3 Challenge” for its final Men's Night. With the back nine set up as par 3s on each hole, the golfers teed off. They selected the best shot and continued play.

First place, at 7 under, went to Wade Stanley, Martin Anderson, Steve Wilson and Mark Sterling.

A scorecard playoff decided second and third as both teams finished 3 under. Second was taken by Adam Hathaway, Jeffrey Cargile, Sean McGowan, Kenneth Smith and Gary Brown, and third were Lee Mulkey, Cameron Edwards, Richard Wilson and Neal Woolard.

Cypress Landing

The Cypress Landing Men's Golf Association played a “three-best” event last week. The winners from the white tees were Steve Neckyfarow, Ken Matveia and David Lott, who scored a 23. Second were Bill Ledkemby, Ray Peede, Tim Staiger and Gordon Hasting with 11.

The Gold/Red tees was won by Lou Visco and Ken Lawson at 12. Second, at 11, were Tom Kraemer, Billy Gryson, Ernie Knobelspiesse and Ed Disy.

Daniel Wagner won the nine-hole bracket with a three, while Sam Norris took second at one.

You Can Play

Ironwood – October 8:. Pitt County Girls Softball League. Entry fee is $450 for a four-person team or $115 for an individual to be assigned to a team. Fee includes golf, carts, non-alcoholic beverages on the course, lunch around noon and pizza following play. Players will also receive a goodie bag. For more information or to enter contact Bo Batts at 252-714-5485 or email him at bobobatts@gmail.com.

Greenville Country Club – October 15: 20th annual Scales-Aldridge-Garner Memorial Tourmament, Four-person captain's choice format. Entry fee $500 per team or $125 individual. Includes raffle, lunch, refreshment, goodie bag, mulligans and tee busters. For more information or to register a team, contact Jo Ann Wilder at 252-321-8350 or go to ScalesAldridgeGarnerGolf@gmail.com or to jowilder55@gmail.com.

Bradford Creek – October 23: Think Pink tournament benefiting the fight against breast cancer. A shotgun start will be held at 9 a.m. Entry fee $40 per player for four-person scramble. Register at www,bradfordcreekgolf.com.

To report golf news, tournament or other information, email Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.