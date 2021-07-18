The Tarheel Junior Golf Association saw a number of juniors take part in events recently.
In the 14th Carolina's event, ages 15 and under, at Whispering Pines, Peyton Nichols of Winterville, finished tied for 19th place, carding a 129.
In the junior girls' 15 and under, Winterville's Haley Paramore finished fourth with a score of 197.
Winterville's Will Guidry, playing in the High Point Junior, took 13th place with a 153.
A one-day affair at New Bern Golf and Country Club drew a crowd of locals, including Cameron Hardison capturing first place in the 16-18 age bracket by shooting a 73. Robert Bergevin of Washington took sixth, posting a 79. Davis Miller tied for eighth with an 83, and Dylan Hunt was 14th at 88.
Matthew Heath shot 92 to finish sixth in the 12-13 group.
The 14-15 age group saw a number of players. Ford Amerson took second place with a 70. Coleton DuRant was tied for third place at 73, Lake Williams was fifth with a 74, Luke Mosley seventh, carding a 78, and Holden Rucker and Noah Porter each shot 82 to tie for ninth.
Taylor Black of Winterville finished second in the girls' 15-18 group with a 94.
Holden Carter tied for first place in the boys' 10-11 age group with a 42. Dylan Cook was fourth at 52. Logan Chambliss finished third in the 9-11 age group with a 42.
Four families took part in the parent-child event held at various courses in the Pinehurst area. Jim and Daniel Sumeral of Williamston and Four Oaks finished seventh with an 81 in the Super Senior Flight D at Foxfire. Luke and Lake Williams took fourth place in the Amateur Flight D with a 69 at Hyland.
Steve and Jackson West tied for ninth with a 73 and Chris and Colter Harris were 15th with a 75 in the Amateur Flight B at Legacy.
Chuck and Charles Laughinghouse of Emerald Isle and Winterville tied for fourth place, shooting 80, in the Amateur Flight I at Mid-Pines.
Unless otherwise noted, all are from Greenville.
Ironwood
Member Angela Stewart recently rallied to win the 73rd annual North Carolina Women's State Amateur Championship.
Stewart trailed defending champion Pat Brogen by five strokes going into the final round. She then posted a 74 and won by title by five strokes.
At the Women's Golf Association's Play Day, a three-way tie knotted Dianne Delaney, Debbie Pruitt and Belle Prusinowski for first place.
Cheryl Newbold and Janie Rouse shared low net honors. Delaney won low putts with 17, while Prusinowski was second with 18 and Pruitt third with 19.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley's junior interclub team played in a match at Greenville Country Club and came away with a first-place finish with 31.5 points. Holden Carson, Lake Williams and Tony Alexander each placed first in their respective age division.
In the girls' competition, Carys Carson finished first in her age bracket.
The Men's Golf Associaion held a Red, White and Blue scramble on the back nine on Men's Night. Each team had to play from the red, white and blue tees each three times. Each team could decide on which tees they would play.
It took a scorecard playoff to decide the top two places. First went to Adam Hathaway, Joe Cook, Philip Arana and Will Brinson, who finished at -8. Second went to Cline Hall, Rob Burleson, Mark Pabst and Micah Ball.
Finishing third with a -9 were Wade Stanley, Kirk Rogerson, Ronnie Smith, Steve Johnson and Rich Rados.
Cypress Landing
The team of Barbie Spurlock, Judi Ward, Gleneda Leonard and Debbie Mitchell captured first place with a 4-under-par at Ladies Night Out.
You Can Play
Ayden – Sept. 16 - 13th annual Community Foundation golf tournament, 1 p.m. shotgun start. Four-person Captain's Choice format. Entry fee $280 for a team, $70 for individual. Rain date, Sept. 30. To sign up, call 252-714-8572. Benefits Ayden-Grifton High School scholarships.
To report golf news, tournament or other information, email Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.