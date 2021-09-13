Georgia White took first place gross at Ironwood Country Club’s Ladies Play Day held recently. Debbie Pruitt and Belle Prusinowski tied for second while Cheryl Newbold took third.
In the net flight, Leslie Bailey and Dianne Delaney tied for first place and Mary Ann Kram and Donna Kraus tied for second. Janie Rouse finished third.
Delaney and White tied for low putts with 16 each. Bailey, Newbold and Prusinowski tied for second with 17 while Kram was third with 18.
It took a scorecard playoff to decide the gross finishers at Ironwood’s Play of the Day event. Doug Hanson took first, Gary Eubanks was second and Chris Oakley took third. All three finished with 41s.
In the net division, Troy Puryear was first with a 32 while Frank Harper was second at 37. Brian Edgerton finished third at 40.
Bradford Creek
The “Think Pink” tournament, originally scheduled for last week, has been postponed and will now be played on Oct. 23. A 9 a.m. Shotgun start will be held. Entry fee is $40 per player for a four-person scramble. Register at www,bradfordcreekgolf.com.
Bradford will be aerating its greens in the latter part of this month.
Brook Valley
At Brook Valley’s MGA Men’s Night, the men played in honor of East Carolina’s opening home football game, a Pirate Ball Scramble on the back nine. After teeing off, the team selected its best shot. Whoever hit that shot did not hit on the next shot, but had to “Walk the Plank.” This continued on each hole until the ball was holed. Each team also received a “Jolly Roger” mulligan which they could use only once in the event.
First went to Brent Carter, Jeff Cargile, Steve Wilson and Greg Smith, who finished six under par. Second, at five under, were Cline Hall, Martin Anderson, Ross Ringler and Greg Smith. At three under, and in third were Frank Lee, Cam Edwards, Nel Woolard and Matt Antos.
You Can Play
Ironwood – Oct. 8: Pitt County Girls Softball League. Entry fee is $450 for a four-person team or $115 for an individual to be assigned to a team. Fee includes golf, carts, non-alcoholic beverages on the course, lunch around noon and pizza following play. Players will also receive a goodie bag. For more information or to enter contact Bo Batts at 252-714-5485 or email him at bobobatts@gmail.com.
Greenville Country Club – Oct. 15: 20th annual Scales-Aldridge-Garner Memorial Tourmament, Four-person captain’s choice format. Entry fee $500 per team or $125 individual. Includes raffle, lunch, refreshment, goodie bag, mulligans and tee busters. For more information or to register a team, contact Jo Ann Wilder at 252-321-8350 or go to ScalesAldridgeGarnerGolf@gmail.com or to jowilder55@gmail.com.
Bradford Creek – Oct. 23: Think Pink tournament benefiting the fight against breast cancer. A shotgun start will be held at 9 a.m. Entry fee $40 per player for four-person scramble. Register at www,bradfordcreekgolf.com.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.