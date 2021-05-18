Five young people competed in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Middle School tournament recently, held at Longleaf in Southern Pines.
Jackson West, representing E.B. Aycock, finished in a tie for first place in the event, carding a 70.
Luke Williams, of St. Peter’s, ended in a tie for 31st place, shooting a 77. Kyle Baker, of Trinity, finished tied for 43rd with an 80. Noah Porter, also of St. Peter’s, tied for 49th with an 82. Nate Brooks, of A.G. Cox, shot 88 to tie for 64th place.
As a team, St. Peter’s tied for 15th place.
The TYGA will hold a tots event at the Country Club of Wakefield in Raleigh on Thursday, while the River Landing Junior will be held Thursday and Friday at River La,nding in Wallace.
Ironwood
Dave Hunt posted a hole-in-one on the eighth hole at Ironwood last week. He was playing in the Men’s Night Out event.
Georgia White captured first place in low gross in the Ladies Golf Association’s Play Day on Monday. Second went to Dianne Delaney, while Donna Kraus took third.
In the net division, first place went to Bell Prusinowski, followed by Debbie Pruitt and Maryanne Kram.
Delaney and Prusinowski tied for low putts with 13 each. White was second with 14, while Kraus and Pruitt tied for third with 17.
Prusinowski had a chip-in for a birdie on the second hole and another chip-in on the seventh hole.
Delaney, Prusinowski and White all beat the pro during the event.
Several Brook Valley women played in the Eastern League meeting at Brook Valley last week. Pruitt finished in first low gross in the second flight while Delaney took low net in the second flight.
Roanoke
Roanoke Country Club has several events coming up in the next few weeks. The Martin Community College event will be held on Thursday.
The club’s Member-Member Tournament is scheduled for June 5.
Each Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m., the club will be holding a shootout.
Washington
The Washington Yacht and Country Club is set for its annual Summer Festival Golf Tournament, to be held in June.
The women’s event will be held on June 3 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. This is an individual stroke play competition with a $60 entry fee. It also includes a practice round.
Men’s entrants will have a practice round on June 4 with a two-man scramble and putting contest to be included. Stroke play will be held on June 5 with tee times from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 6 tee times are the same.
All players will be flighted by handicap for play with prizes awarded to both gross and net two-day total scores.
Food will be served following each round and hot dogs and beverages will be available on the course.
For more information or to sign up, contact the golf shop at 252-946-3245 or go to the website at wyccnc.com.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley played host to the East Carolina Ladies Golf League last week. Members Pam Kachmen and Janis Humphrey took home first and second gross in their respective flights.
For MGA Men’s Night, a “Big Red” Stableford scramble was held. Each player hit from the red tees on each hole. But instead of counting strokes, they received points: five for an eagle or better, three for a birdie, two for a par, one for a bogey and zero for anything worse than a bogey.
It took a scorecard playoff to determine first place, which went to the team of Jeff Gibson, Will Franklin, Richard Wilson and Steve Johnson. They finished with 26 points.
Second, also with 26, was the team of Frank Lee, Martin Anderson, Vance Moore and Donnie Bunn. Third, with 25 points, were Brent Carter, Matt Aldridge, Byron Murphy and Jeff Beaman.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.