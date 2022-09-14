The annual Pitt County Girls Softball League will hold its annual golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 30 at Ironwood Country Club. Teams may be entered for $450.00, while individuals may enter for $115 each and be assigned to a team.
The entry fee includes golf, lunch with pizza, non-alcoholic beverages, range balls, a goodie bag and other amenities.
To register or for more information, contact Bo Batts, PCGSL president, at 252-714-5485.
The field is limited to the first 25 teams to register.
The league is a non-profit organization in its 29th year of serving the girls of Pitt County.
Washington
Washington Yacht and Country Club will hold a 9/11 Memorial Tournament on Sunday. The event was scheduled for Sept. 9 but was postponed because of weather.
The event is a captain’s choice scramble with an entry fee of $400 per team or $100 for a single entrant to be placed on a team.
Half of the proceeds will go to the Veterans Services. The field is open to all.
Cypress Landing
Cypress Landing held its Club Championships this past weekend with the top golfers battling through in eight different flights.
The men’s title went to Vince Nelson with Chip Wheeler taking the net title in the men’s category.
The women’s title went to Gwen Miller with Jackie Burkett taking the net division.
Barry Keiter won the senior men’s title with David Piner winning the net title.
Norm Decost took the super senior division and Dick Krueger coming in with the net title.
Greenville
Greenville Golf and Country Club held “The Big Night” which featured four-man teams in two divisions.
The division one was won by the team of Kurt Stone, Donovan Harper and J.W. Blair, which finished with a 115. Second were Tommy Price, Patrick Watson, Justin Miller and Andy Steed with a 116.
Division II went to Ashley Rolfe, John Custardo, Kenny Watkins and Bobby Pennington, who finished first with a 115. Manning Exum, Patrick Robertson, Cassey Riggs and Andy Barrett took second at 118.
Closest to the hole on the third hole was Nick Carnevale, while Wesley Vann topped all on the eighth hole. The 10th hole went to Mark Whitley, and Chris Lange won on the 15th hole,
Daniel Griffis had the longest drive on the first hole.
On Men’s Night, a five-person Red, White and Blue superball was played. First place went to Lange, Jared Pennington, Kyle McDowell, Brian Bunch and Will Carter, who scored 24. Second, at 25, went to Joey Cuellar, Todd Nifong, T.J. O’Neal, Toiriste O’Neal and Rob McCormick.
Friday at 8:30 a.m., the Young Professionals will play. The course will be closed for the morning with member tee times starting at 1 p.m.
On Friday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m., the Ashley Rolfe I’m Sorry Alternate Shot event will be held. This is a two-person event with true alternate shots. Members may sign up with another member or bring a guest who has a handicap. The cost is $39 for members and their guest. Members who have not already signed up should contact the pro shop.
Ironwood
Dianne Delaney captured low gross at Ironwood’s LGA Play Day last week. Georgia White finished second and Cheryl Newbold took third.
Debbie Pruitt and Belle Prusinowski tied for first in low net. Avis Berry and Donna Kraus knotted for second and Maryanne Kram was third.
Delaney and Prusinowski tied for first in low putts with 14. Pruitt was second with 17, while Newbold finished third with 18.
Prusinowski had a birdie on the 11th hole and Delaney picked up one on 17.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.