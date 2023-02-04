The annual Pirate Golf Classic will be held on April 7 at Brook Valley Country Club. An 8.30 a.m. Shotgun start will be observed.
Golfers may sign up by calling the Pirate Club at 252-737-4540 or by going online to the ECU Pirate Club.
The field will be limited to the first 100 players to sign up.
. . .
Winterville’s Will Guidry scored a 142 over at Pinewild Country Club in the 10th annual RCB Fall Junior Classic back on Nov. 26-27 to take first place in the High School Junior-Senior flight.
He also won the overall championship that included the freshman and sophomore classes. Guidry shot an even-par 72 in the first round and followed that up with a two-under 70 to record a two-stroke victory over his nearest competitor.
. . .
Guidry joined Greenville’s Colton DuRant in the third Carolinas Collegiate Showcase held at the Grandover Resort and Spa’s East and West courses in Greensboro.
DuRant came away in a tie for 22nd after shooting a 155. Guidry was a step behind with a 156, knotted in 28th place.
A field of 106 players competed in the Showcase.
. . .
Cutter Creek’s Mike Wesko teamed with Congaree’s Austin Miller to tie for 84th place in the E-Z-Go Carolinas Pro-Pro Tournament played at the Forest Creek Golf Club’s North Course in Pinehurst on Nov. 19-Dec. 1. They carded a 213 over the three-day, 54-hole contest.
. . .
Two East Carolina University golfers played in the 11th Annual Mid-Pines Amateur at the club in Southern Pines, but both missed the cut.
Easton Lee finished the first two rounds with a score of 168 while Scott Tarcy closed at 175.
The cut line was at 141. The field was open to collegiate players as well as amateurs.
. . .
The Tarheel Youth Golf Association rankings for the 2022 season saw a number of local boys and girls make the list. The rankings are based on their play in each of the tournaments across the state.
Ten boys and four girls are on the lists.
Leading the boys’ list is Luke Mosley, who finished in 10th place, up one from the previous season. Drew Greene moved up 11 slots to take 16th place. Winterville’s Guidry finished in 30th, Lake Williams was 58th and Jackson West was 95th.
DuRant took 136th, followed by Robert Bergivne of Washington in 141st , Holden Rucker at 147th, Ford Amerson at 179th and Wilson McCann of Winterville at 343rd.
A total of 433 boys were ranked for the year.
Taylor Black led the local girls, finishing in 77th. She was followed by Haley Paramore in 83rd, Peyton Nichols in 84th and Trinity Splawn in 155th place. All four are from Winterville.
There were 178 girls ranked for the year.
. . .
The end of last year saw three youth tournaments involving local youths.
In the Donald Ross Junior Championship held at Pinehurst, Guidry finished in a tie for 35th place, shooting 151. Mosley finished a stroke back, tied for 41st. DuRant tied for 92nd, posting a 157. The field consisted of 161 players in the 15-18 division in which they played.
Also in the Pinehurst area, Paramore played in the Peggy Kirk Bell Junior Girls Championship at Pine Needles. She finished in a tie for 10th place, shooting 168 for the two-day event.
The day following the Bell tournament, Paramore played in the 13th Jimmy Andrews Jr., where she finished in a tie for 30th place despite shooting a stroke better for a 167.
. . .
Three men and one woman played in the 14th Carolinas Young Amateur played in early January at Pinewild Country Club’s Magnolia course in Pinehurst.
Chris Jackson shot a 74 to tie for 14th place. Cameron Hardison and Carter Rains both finished at 75, tied for 19th.
In the women’s division, Grayson Warren tied for 22nd with an 82.
Seventy men participated in their bracket, while 27 women made up their field. The planned 36-hole event was cut back to 18 holes because of bad weather.
. . .
Cullen Haley of Winterville played in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s one-day event at Pinehurst No. 6 in mid-January. He finished in a tie for 18th place in the 16-18-year-old flight with an 88.
. . .
The same day, three others played in a TYGA one-day at the Raleigh Golf Association. In the boys’ 14-15 flight, Nate Brooks of Greenville finished in eighth place, shooting an 80
In the girls’ 16-18 age group, Black took second place with a 78 while Paramore took third at 83.
. . .
Washington’s Bergevin played in the Winternationals No. 6, held at Pinehurst, and finished in a tie for fifth place. He shot a 77 for the first day’s round and that became his final score when the second day’s play was rained out and canceled.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.