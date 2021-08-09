Brook Valley’s junior team participated in the final match of the Eastern Carolina Junior Golf League held at Ayden Golf and Country Club.
BVCC members Will Guidry, Carys Carson and Holden Carson won their respective age divisions.
Brook Valley finished the season as the top team in boys’ division. Ayden took the girls’ title.
In the overall final standings, Holden Carson, Lake Williams and Flynn Nease won their age groups. Blake Hess captured the Tom Braswell Scholarship, which will go toward his college.
Brook Valley
At the Men’s Golf Association Men’s Night, the members played a two-person scramble on the front nine with an applied handicap for each team.
First place went to Nic Brown and Kevin Stallings at 7 under, with a scorecard playoff settling the top spot.
Also at 7 under were Adam Hathaway and Austin Wood. Third, one stroke back, were Jeff Gibson and Will Franklin. Will Brinson and Jim Hess also finished at -6 and took fourth, while Greg Harris and Don Morris finished fifth with a 4 under.
TYGA
The top event of the Tarheel Youth Golf Association was the 4th Hope Valley Junior Invitational in Durham. Two Greenville boys and one girl from Washington played in the three-day tournament.
Grayson Warren tied for 22nd in the girls’ division, shooting a 246.
Cameron Hardison shot a 223, which tied him for 34th. Drew Greene finished in a tie for 52nd, carding a 230.
A one-day affair was held at Raleigh’s Prestonwood course, where Ford Amerson took first place in the 14-15 age group. He shot a 69.
Luke Williams tied for second place with a 72. Noah Porter tied for 28th place, carding an 83.
In the boys’ 16-18 age bracket, Robert Bergwin of Washington tied for fifth place with a 76.
The girls’ competition saw Holley Paramore shoot 88 to finish in fifth place.
Goldsboro’s Walnut Creek hosted another one-day event.
Bergevin played in the 16-18 age group and took third place with a 74.
Four golfers played in the 14-15 age group, led by Holden Rucker who took second place with a 76. Amerson was just one place behind in third, shooting 79.
Coleton DuRant finished in fifth place with an 80. Brian Edwards Jr. was tied for 10th with an 89.
In the 12-13 age group, Nathan Heath of Washington was fifth with a 97.
You Can Play
Ayden — Sept. 16-13th annual Community Foundation golf tournament, 1 p.m. shotgun start. Four-person Captain’s Choice format. Entry fee $280 for a team, $70 for individual. Rain date, Sept. 30. To sign up 252-714-8572. Benefits Ayden-Grifton High School scholarships.
To report golf news, tournament or other information, email Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.