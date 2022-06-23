Washington’s Robert Bergevin captured first place in the North Carolina Junior qualifier held recently at Duplin Country Club in Kenansville. Bergevin shot a 72 to earn a spot in the finals of the tournament, now under way at Highland Country Club in Fayetteville.
Jackson West tied for fourth place, shooting a 74. Ford Amerson, at 82, missed the cut.
West did qualify for the Carolinas Junior, to be held next week at Columbia Country Club in Bythewood, S. C.
Lake Jackson will join him after shooting a 75, placing him 10th. Ayden’s Matthew Richardson placed 16th with a 79 to round out the locals advancing.
Colton DuRant attempted to qualify for the Junior at Burlington’s Valley Golf Course but was cut after shooting an 81.
. . .
Bergevin also played in the Greensboro Junior at Bryant Park Golf Course and tied for 22nd with a 148.
. . .
Will Guidry of Winterville played in the Jack Ratz Memorial at Wildwood in Raleigh. He tied for third place, shooting a 69.
Ayden
Ayden Country Club has two tournaments coming up in July for members only.
The Parent-Child event will be held on July 24. The child must be no older than 18. A 1 p.m. shotgun start will be observed. The entry fee is $30 for the pair.
Ayden will hold its Member Shootout on July 30-31 with a 9 a.m. start. The entry fee is to be determined.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley played host to the YoungLife Greenville Golf Classic last week. The field played a four-person scramble. Following play, the field was split into two flights with first and second receiving honors.
A scorecard playoff was needed to settle the first flight, with two teams tying with 55s. Tyler Braden, Logan Wynne, Jack Haggard and Steve Miller emerged as the first-place winners with Matt Sterling, Adam Stephenson, Mark Sterling and Caleb Marsh taking second.
Another scorecard playoff was needed to settle the second flight after both two teams shot 63. First went to Greg Steele, Spruill Alexander, Allen Clayton and Jeff Gibson. Second went to Paul Fanning, Everett Kelly, Paul Anderson and Lee Hodge.
At the Men’s Golf Association’s Men’s Night, it also took a scorecard playoff with Everett Kelly, Ronnie Smith, Mike Steele and Terry Ramos in first with a 29. Second went to Austin Wood, Justin Mullarkey and George McNabb. Third with a 30 – and also on a scorecard playoff – were Cam Edwards. Greg Harris, Ryan Carpenter and Mel Markowski.
Cypress Landing
The team of Ron Parsons and Tommy Orzechowski captured the Men’s Golf Association’s Flag Day tournament for the 18-hole division. The crew of Al Engmann and Bill Zeising took the nine-hole flight.
At Ladies Night Out, a captain’s choice event was held. The winners were Mary Barbera, Jan Mullis, Rosie Weitzel and Ronnie Lott.
Greenville
Greenville Country Club held a U.S. Open Breakfast Tournament with four divisions.
The first division went to Jason Lanier with a 133. Second was Matt Turbeville with a 137. Third was Dan Ruyle with a 139.
Stephen McDonald took the second division with a score of 140. Jim Slowinski was second at 141 and Russell Eaves took third with a 142.
The third division was won by John Custardo at 137, followed by Rick Moore and Will Carter, tied at 138.
Monty Pollard won the fourth division at 135. Bob Sattler was second with a 140 and Anthony DiNoto was third with a 144.
Closest to the pin awards were Pollard on No. 3, Satter on No. 8, and Bill Lee on both Nos. 10 and 15.
For Men’s Night, a two-man Stableford Point format was used.
A two-way tie resulted for first place and Josh Kennedy and Will Carter deadlocked with Daniel Miller and Michael Letchworth when both scored 25 points.
A tie also resulted for second place. Jared Pennington and Monty Pollard tied with Justin Behr and Todd Niforg, both with 24 points.
Donovan Harper and Trevor Dunn were third with 23.
Ironwood
Georgia White topped the gross scores at the Ironwood Ladies Golf Association Play Day last week. Belle Prusinowski was second and Dianne Delaney was third. Maria Perry won low gross, followed by Debbie Pruitt in second. Leslie Bailey and Mary Anne Kram tied for third.
Pruitt won low putts with 14. Perry was second with 16 while Delaney and Prusinowski tied for third with 17.
