Robert Bergevin of Washington captured first place in the high school division of the RBC Sandhills Junior Amateur tournament at the Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines this past weekend.
He shot an even-par 72 in the first round, then rolled up a five-under 67 in the final round for a 139 victory, two shots over his closest competition, the only other player to break par.
A field of 65 played in the two-round event.
The U.S. Kids tour played at Bradford Creek on Saturday, drawing a number of locals
Winners in each flight are listed along with the locals in the flight.
In the boys six and under, Samuel Scalvini of Raleigh took first with a 43. Cameron Medeiros of Hampstead took first in the boys seven group, posting a 45.
David Shandley of Raleigh won the boys eight flight shooting 42, while Elliot Flint took second at 45. Logan Chambliss of Winterville was the winner in the boys nine with a 42, while Thomas “Finn” Respess finished fifth at 58.
Zebulon’s Zach Cooper led the way in the boys 10 age group at 37.
The above played nine holes.
Nate Lewis of Bailey won the boys 11 with a 78. The boys 12 was won by Lee West of Goldsboro at 73. Preston Ordnung of Jackson took the boys 13-14 flight with Kyle Stocks of Jamesville in fourth at 85, Asher Collie of Washington was in seventh at 92 and Reed Kennedy of Farmville was tied for eighth with Christopher Stembridge of Washington with 92s.
Greenville’s Holden Rucker topped the 15-18 flight with a 68.
The girls eight-and-under went to Sabrina Shands of Franklinton at 46, while the 9-10 age group went to Zada Lee Hannant of Pikeville at 36. Skyler Eubanks was tied for third at 47 and Lucy McCarlie was fifth with a 48.
The 11-12 group for the girls was won by Riley Adkins of Lawsonville at 70. Grace McCarlie took third at 114.
Mary McCarlie won the 13-14 girls with a 76 while Kairrie Fu was third at 90. Taylor Black of Ayden won the girls 15-18 at 78, followed by Haley Paramore of Winterville at 84, Trinity Splawn of Winterville at 86 and Ava Hodgson at 124.
The next meet will be at Walnut Creek on Oct. 8.
Unless noted, golfers are from Greenville.
Scott Mullins of Winterville attempted to qualify for the Carolinas Senior tournament at Heritage Golf Club in Wake Forest but missed the cut after shooting an 82.
A field of 55 teed off seeking to be one of the top 15 and ties (18 qualified) to make the field.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley hosted the ECU Pirate Club’s annual Pirate Cup, drawing former and current athletes along with club members. A Texas scramble was the format for the day. In this, all members of each team teed off, then picked the best shot and each player then played from there. The event was handicapped and each team took the two best scores.
First place, at minus-33, went to Jeff Keough, Paul Howell, Red Harrelk and Henry Hinton. Second, with a minus 28, was taken by Shawn Gaddis, Kevin Yount, Ryan Briggs and Bryan Sepich, Third were Shane Robinson, Greg Hardison, Jack Parrott and Tyler Curlee, scoring minus-26.
Last Thursday, the Men’s Golf Association played a Pirate Ball scramble on the front nine for Men’s Night. Each player teed off and the team picked the best shot, playing from there. However, after each selection, the player whose ball was chosen sat out the next shot, continuing through the hole. Each team received one Mulligan, to be used only once in the round.
The top teams all scored 31. So a scorecard playoff settled the first three places. First went to Cam Edwards, Vance Moore, Mark Champagne and Greg Smith. Second were Allan Hinds, Jeff Cargile, Micah Ball and Tommy Karosos. Third were Adam Hathaway, Martin Anderson, Mike Steele and Geoff Sands.
Ironwood
The team from Next Round will be at Ironwood on Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to evaluate clubs and buy them for credit in the pro shop. All clubs are welcome, new or used, men’s, women’s and youth. Club owners may come by or drop them off at the pro shop and a text will be sent with an offer.
In addition, old golf balls may be donated. These will be refurbished and resold, benefiting local communities, junior golf, college scholarships and veterans.
Golfers may also register at nextround.com/event/ironwoodgc to be entered into a drawing for $100 credit in the pro shop.
At the Play Day of the Ladies Golf Association, Debbie Pruitt and Georgia White tied for low gross. Maryanne Kram, Cheryl Newbold and Belle Prusinowski tied for second place.
In the net division, Janie Rouse took low. Leslie Bailey and Avis Berry tied for second.
White took putting honors with 14. Kram was second with 16 and Pruitt was third with 17.
White had a birdie on the eighth hole.
