The 20h annual Scales-Aldridge-Garner Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Oct. 15 at Greenville Country Club. The tournament benefits the J.H. Rose High School Athletic Foundation.
The format is a four-person Captain’s Choice and tee times will be designated. Awards will be given to the first two teams in both the championship and first flight. The entry fee is $500 per team or $125 for an individual. A raffle, mulligans and tee busters are included. There will be refreshments and a luncheon for players.
For more information or to register a team, contact Jo Ann Wilder at 252-321-8350, or email ScalesAldridgeGarnerGolf@gmail.com or to jowilder55@gmail.com.
The tournament is a memorial to Leslie H. Garner, W.M. “Booger” Scales and M.W. “Henry” Aldridge, each a longtime community leader and supporter of Rose athletics.
Bridgers in Mid-Amateur
Andrew Bridgers of Greenville has qualified for the North Carolina Mid-Amateur, to be held at Carolina Trace in Sanford on Sept. 17-19.
Bridgers played in the qualifier held at The Preserve at Jordan Lake last Wednesday. He shot a 73, one over-par, and tied for fifth place.
In a One-Day Carolinas Golf Association event at Belmont Lake in Rocky Mount, Robert Nichols of Winterville finished second in both the gross and net brackets of the A Flight. He posted a 76 for the round.
Mitchum 2nd at Mimosa
Winterville’s Gray Mitchum took second place in the Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational held in Morganton. Mitchum shot a 135, just one shot behind the leader.
Three others also played in the event. Matthew Richardson of Ayden shot 148 to finish in a tie for 52nd. Drew Greene of Greenville was tied for 69th at 152 and Cameron Hardison of Greenville tied for 73rd at 153.
A field of 180 competed in the tournament.
Brook Valley
At Men’s Night at Brook Valley, the men played a cross country scramble on the back nine. The golf shop had set up the side with a par 6 and a par 7, along with the regular par 3s, 4s and 5s. All teams were given a par on the final two holes to finish off the side.
It took a scorecard playoff to settle first and second. Cline Hall, Joe Cook, Micah Ball and Gary Brown took the top spot, shooting a 34. Second went to Frank Lee, Greg Harris, Sean McGowen and Mark Sterling.
Third, at 35, went to Greg Hardison, Martin Anderson, Richard Wilson and Steve Johnson.
You Can Play
Ironwood – September 24: ECU Pirate Club. Tee off at noon. Reception on Sept, 23 at the Towne Bank Tower on campus. For more information, call 252-737-4840.
Ironwood – October 8:. Pitt County Girls Softball League. Entry fee is $450 for a four-person team or $115 for an individual to be assigned to a team. Fee includes golf, carts, non-alcoholic beverages on the course, lunch around noon and pizza following play. Players will also receive a goodie bag. For more information or to enter contact Bo Batts at 252-714-5485 or email him at bobobatts@gmail.com.
Bradford Creek – October 9: Think Pink tournament benefiting the fight against breast cancer. Entry fee $40 per player for four-person scramble. Register at www,bradfordcreekgolf.com.
