The East Carolina women’s basketball team sought size in the offseason, and the returns from the effort began to show on Monday night.
In their first home game of the season, the Pirates got their first win of the season in a big way, 81-52 over Gardner-Webb, after they scored a whopping 50 points in the paint.
The post presence opened up the game for everyone, and ECU (1-2) overcame a halftime deficit to dominate the third and fourth quarters. The Pirates outscored the Bulldogs 31-16 in the third quarter and kept going with an even bigger 22-7 edge in the fourth.
So dominant was East Carolina that the Pirates finished the game on a 10-0 run that lasted the final 3:35 and a 22-5 difference over the final 8:24 of the game.
Transfer guard Danae McNeal exploded for a game-high 23 points to lead ECU, followed immediately by Taniyah Thompson’s 21. Raven Johnson added 11.
Xianna Josephs and Da’Ja Green each pulled in six rebounds to lead ECU, while McNeal had five assists and three steals in the win.
After ECU built a 13-7 lead after the first quarter, Gardner-Webb stormed back to take the lead at the half, 29-28, after outscoring the Pirates 22-15 in the second quarter.
The Pirates, who suffered a 60-50 loss at High Point on Friday night, host the annual Education Day game in Minges Coliseum at 11 a.m. Thursday when Hampton comes to town.
Gardner-Webb made only two of its final 13 field goal attempts.
GSU guard Lauren Bevis led her tean with 13 points, followed by Jhessyka Williams with 10.
ECU got 27 points off the bench and shot 47 percent from the floor for the game.