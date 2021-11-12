The East Carolina basketball team spent much of Friday night in cruise control and never relinquished an early lead in an 83-71 win over visiting Canisius.
Unlike its much closer season opener against South Carolina State on Tuesday night, ECU (2-0) played through some early tightness and began taking the game, and the basketball, to the Golden Griffons and led by 21 points, 47-26, at halftime.
Canisius (0-2) cut into the lead some, but the game was never in doubt.
Tristen Newton (seven rebounds, six assists) and Brandon Suggs scored 14 points apiece to lead ECU, while Tremont Robinson-White added 12 points and six assists, and Brandon Johnson and Alanzo Frink had identical 11-point, seven-rebound outings.
The game was only close for a few minutes.
Vance Jackson canned a 3-pointer to give ECU a 13-7 lead, but Canisius answered with its own trey plus a foul to stay right with the Pirates early in the first half.
Jackson’s next 3 made it 16-11.
A drive by Robinson-White made it 25-16, and he canned a 3 to make it a 10-point game, 30-20.
ECU dominated the paint for a long stretch of the first half and held Canisius without a field goal for eight minutes. The Griffons opened the game on a dreadful 4-of-17 slump from outside.
Ludgy Debaut’s surprise 3 extended the ECU lead to 35-22.
With the Griffons kept battling to keep it close, Johnson’s big 3 followed by a cut inside made it a 40-26 lead.
Newton’s 3-pointer early in the second half made it a 20-point game, 53-33.
ECU is back in Minges Coliseum on Sunday afternoon when it hosts Western Carolina.