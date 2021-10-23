The East Carolina football team kicked off at 9:20 EDT on Saturday night after a more than five-hour delay due to lightning.
ECU marched deep into Houston territory on the opening drive of the game and took a 3-0 lead on Owen Daffer's field goal.
Before that, the Pirates were stuck peeking out of the locker room at Houston's TDECU Stadium, waiting for the lightning to stop.
As of 8:30 p.m., persistent thunderstorms across the Gulf of Mexico and southeast Texas kept the Pirates and Cougars from playing even a single down of football in the American Athletic Conference clash. Kickoff time was slated for 4 p.m. EDT.
With each visible lightning strike, an additional 30-minute delay is added for safety precautions. The teams completed their usual pregame warmups prior to the scheduled kickoff, but soon after that, the first delay was announced.
After that, heavy rain and storms persisted for most of the next four and a half hours with no announced kickoff time.
ECU hosts South Florida at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.