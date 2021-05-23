South Florida scored five runs over the final two innings and earned an American Athletic Conference series split with No. 11 East Carolina in an 8-2 victory on Saturday in Tampa.
It marked the second straight defeat for the Pirates (38-13, 20-8 AAC), who were shut out 7-0 by the Bulls (24-26, 14-14) on Friday. Saturday's series finale was also the regular season finale for both clubs, with the American tournament set to begin on Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla.
Baron Stuart (3-2) earned the win for USF, allowing two runs (both earned) on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts in five innings. Brad Lord notched his first save of the season, tossing 4.0 scoreless frames of relief.
Jake Kuchmaner (2-3) took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit with a walk and three strikeouts in two-plus frames. The Pirates used six arms in relief altogether.
ECU wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard, scoring a pair of runs and taking a 2-0 lead in the first. Connor Norby led off with a single, stole second and scored on Thomas Francisco's double to left center with one out. Alec Makarewicz followed with another RBI double, this time down the right field line, pushing across Francisco.
The Bulls responded in the home half of the frame tying the game. Daniel Cantu's sacrifice made it a 2-1 game before Jake Sullivan followed with a base hit back up the middle for a 2-2 score. Sullivan collected his second RBI of the game to give the Bulls a 3-2 lead in the third inning on a sac fly and the Bulls never relented.
USF added two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. Jarrett Eaton and Nick Gonzalez scored on a failed pickoff attempt in the seventh. Gonzalez' bases loaded double accounted for the final three runs of the contest.
Francisco and Norby each collected two hits and Makarewicz added another, accounting for the five total on the day for the Pirates. Over the final two games of the series, ECU registered just eight hits after averaging 10.4 per game heading into the weekend.
ECU, the top seed in the upcoming AAC tourney, plays eight-seed Memphis at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Baycare Ballpark in Clearwater. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
