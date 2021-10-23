East Carolina tight end Ryan Jones lost the handle on the football late Saturday night, and the Pirates saw another close game slip away.
At about 12:27 a.m. EDT in the first overtime inside Houston’s TDECU Stadium, Jones took the ball on an end-around play looking for a chance to tie the game for the Pirates once again. But it was knocked loose, and the Cougars pounced on it and ended the game with a 31-24 win in their grasp.
That play came better than eight hours after the original scheduled kickoff time. Lightning delayed the game more than four hours before it ever began.
With the score deadlocked 24-24 at the end of regulation, Houston (6-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) took the ball first and scored on the first play when freshman tailback Alton McCaskill broke loose for a 25-yard touchdown after not playing for much of the second half.
ECU rallied out of a 24-10 hole at halftime to ultimately extend the game.
“I thought our kids competed all night,” ECU head coach Mike Houston told the Pirate IMG Network. "The score wasn't where it should have been at the half. You gave them everything in the first half ... We talked at halftime that were going to get back in it. We kept fighting, and we did. It would have been a special, special win. I thought we were going to win."
The loss dropped ECU to 3-4 and 1-2 in AAC play. It spoiled a mostly strong night for quarterback Holton Ahlers, who finished with 278 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns. Tyler Snead made a game-high seven catches for 114 yards.
The ECU defense had another strong performance, stifling Houston to 256 total yards and 87 on the ground and sacking quarterback Clayton Tune five times.
The Pirates, however, managed just 82 on the rush.
ECU came to life in the fourth quarter, scoring consecutive touchdowns to forge a 24-24 tie with 5:43 to play.
First, Ahlers capped a six-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone, making it 24-17. One drive later, the junior QB zipped a 13-yard TD pass to Audie Omotosho for the game-tying score. The TD was set up by a deep fumble by the Cougars when ECU linebacker Aaron Ramseur stripped the ball loose.
Despite multiple possessions for each team in the final minutes of regulation, neither could break the tie, and Houston ran out the clock to force OT.
The game kicked off at 9:20 EDT.
UH erased a 10-10 tie with consecutive touchdowns in the first half and rode a 24-10 advantage into halftime.
The first was a two-yard toss by Tune to tight end Christian Trahan late in the first quarter to make it 17-10 Cougars, one play after an ECU penalty nullified a Ja’Quan McMillian interception. In the second quarter, Tune (169 yds., two TDs) tossed a 14-yard strike to lead receiver Nathaniel Dell for a two-touchdown advantage.
ECU marched deep into Houston territory on the opening drive of the night and took a 3-0 lead on Owen Daffer's field goal. Houston answered quickly with a kick that knotted the score for the first of three times.
Late in the first quarter, Ahlers found Jsi Hatfield on a seam behind the UH secondary for a 40-yard TD and a 10-3 edge. Again, the lead was short-lived, as Marcus Jones took the ensuing kickoff and raced 98 yards untouched to the end zone for another tie.
After the late finish on the road, ECU is faced with a short week when it hosts South Florida at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.