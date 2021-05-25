Top-seeded East Carolina opens the next chapter in the college baseball season this afternoon when the Pirates take on Memphis on the opening day of the American Athletic Conference tournament.
The opening game for both teams is set for 12:45 in Clearwater, Fla.
The Pirates (38-13, 20-6 AAC) rose to No. 9 in the Baseball America poll and were at No. 11 in the D1 Baseball poll. ECU settled for a four-game series split with South Florida over the weekend, clinching the regular season AAC crown on Thursday night with two victories but losing Friday and Saturday to the Bulls.
Memphis (17-37, 7-25) is the eighth seed after avoiding a four-game sweep at Wichita State with a 9-4 victory in the Tigers’ regular season finale on Saturday.
The Pirates completed a four-game sweep of Memphis in Clark-LeClair Stadium back in April, which included a pair of blowouts sandwiched around much closer 5-3 and 8-7 wins for ECU.
Connor Norby continues to lead the Pirates with his .420 batting average to go with 12 home runs, 15 doubles and 42 RBIs this season. Seth Caddell has a team-high 13 homers and 45 RBIs, while Thomas Francisco has 10 homers and 39 RBIs to go with his .375 average.
On the mound, lead starter Gavin Williams boasts team highs in earned run average (1.48), innings pitched (61.1) and strikeouts (98) heading into the tournament.
Six qualify for NCAAs
East Carolina will send six athletes to the NCAA East Preliminary competition Thursday through Saturday at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The field was announced late last week.
They include Ryan Davis (hammer throw), Sommer Knight (pole vault), Brooke Stith (triple jump/100 hurdles), Melicia Mouzzon (100 meter), Shelbi Chapman (400 hurdles) and Nieiel Wilkins (triple jump).
“We are so excited that these six individuals have advanced to the NCAA East Preliminary Championships,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “To be included in this meet is a high honor, taking an extreme amount of work and dedication. These individuals are very deserving to be competing at this meet to try and get to Oregon. The goal is to advance to the national championships and compete with the country’s elite athletes.”
Davis enters the competition ranked fourth in the region in the hammer (70.77m) and 18th in the discus (56.95m). He claimed the league title in both events last week at the AAC Outdoor Championships and is the school record holder in each discipline. Davis makes his second career appearance at the NCAA East Preliminary after qualifying in the hammer in 2018.
Knight, who is making her third appearance at the regional competition, also won the AAC title in the pole vault with a school-record mark of 4.28 meters. As a freshman in 2018, she finished 13th, missing advancement to the national meet by one position.
Stith made the cut in two events – the triple jump and 100-meter hurdles. She is now a three-time participant in the meet after earning a spot in the triple jump in 2018 and 2019. Stith claimed fourth in the triple jump at the league championships last week.
Mouzzon, Chapman and Wilkins will all take part in regional competition for the first time.
The top 12 finishers in each preliminary event from each region advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, scheduled for June 9-12 at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.