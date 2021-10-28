A second straight football game characterized by weather went East Carolina’s way in front of a national TV audience on Thursday night.
ECU (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) grabbed momentum in the second half despite trailing after two two quarters in a soaked Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, scoring 23 unanswered points to stun the Bulls (2-6, 1-3), 29-14.
Steady rain persisted throughout the first half, and it was blowing sideways when the third quarter kicked off. The Pirates endured a more than five-hour lightning delay last Saturday in an overtime loss at Houston, but this sloppy affair went off without a delay.
The Pirates received the second half kickoff trailing 14-6 but drove the field and got right back into the game. Quarterback Holton Ahlers (220 yards passing, TD, 64 rush yds.) tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Audie Omotosho for the graduate receiver’s third score in as many games to make it 14-13 USF.
ECU kicker Owen Daffer, who following ECU’s opening touchdown of the game missed the extra point to create the uncomfortable one-point difference in the score, then missed a 39-yard field goal attempt with a soaked ball to keep the score intact.
But on the ensuing USF drive, ECU defensive back Malik Fleming jumped the route thrown by Bulls starting QB Katravis Marsh, picked it off and charged to the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown and a 19-14 Pirate lead late in the third quarter.
With the offense buzzing, tailback Keaton Mitchell (79 yds.) exploded for a 25-yard touchdown that gave the Pirates some breathing room at 26-14.
The Pirate defense came calling again midway through the fourth quarter when Shane Dorseau picked off Marsh again on a deflected pass. It set up a redemption kick for Daffer, who connected for his 10th field goal of the season to inch the home team further into the lead, 29-14.
Teagan Wilk picked off yet another deflected Marsh pass to seal the deal for ECU.
Ahlers moved into second place on the Pirates’ all-time passing yards list, passing David Garrard and now trailing on Shane Carden. CJ Johnson led all receivers for ECU with five catches for 84 yards, while Omotosho made four grabs for 54 yards, part of 438 total yards for the Pirates.
Kelley Joiner Jr. finished with 103 yards on the ground for the Bulls.
ECU broke a scoreless tie on the opening play of the second quarter when tailback Rahjai Harris (22 carries, 100 yards, TD) rumbled in from the 13 for the game’s first touchdown, but it remained 6-0 after Daffer’s second missed extra point of the season.
The Bulls responded with a pair of scores before the intermission to take a 14-6 lead into the second half.
Following a trend for both teams, USF went for it on fourth-and-1 from the 24, and Jaren Mangham tore loose for a touchdown with 8:43 left in the half to make it 7-6 Bulls.
Tyler Snead fumbled away the ensuing kickoff at his own 25, one of three lost fumbles by the Pirates in the opening 30 minutes. USF needed just three plays before Marsh hit Xavier Weaver on a middle slant from 13 yards out for a 14-6 edge.
Adding the ECU’s frustration, the Pirates drove to the Bulls’ 1 in the final minute of the half and thought they scored on Ahlers’ rush. But the QB was ruled down at the 1, and the Pirates fumbled on fourth-and-1 to effectively end the half.
Ahlers threw for 108 yards in the half compared to 80 by Marsh. The Pirates accrued four less total yards than the Bulls in the first two quarters, 210-206.
Bulls backs Joiner Jr. (68) and Mangham (54) were both on their way to 100-yard games by the end of the second quarter, while Ahlers led the Pirate rush with 44 yards in that span.
It was the first-ever win for ECU over the Bulls in Greenville.