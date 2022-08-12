Close games often come down to who makes the first mistake, and Friday afternoon's matchup between Pitt County and California at the Little League Softball World Series was no different.
Pitt County took advantage of an error by the West Region champs to score four unearned runs and break open a scoreless game in the third inning on its way to a 6-1 victory.
The win helped Pitt County avenge a 9-2 defeat at the hands of California in both teams' opening game on Day 1 of the World Series Tuesday.
"I knew what we played Tuesday wasn't the team we had," Pitt County head coach Gentry Coward said. "Now everybody is starting to see the team that's really Pitt County.
"We're starting to gel a lot better, getting the rust knocked off, so we're in it for the long haul."
Both teams were less than 24 hours removed from fighting off elimination Thursday, as it was Pitt County riding the momentum of a crucial defensive misplay to back-to-back elimination game wins in a contest that was delayed two and a half hours by weather on Friday morning.
For California, its journey at the LLSWS came to an end, while Pitt County lived to fight another day and will take on the loser of a Southeast-Southwest matchup scheduled for Friday night.
After La Verne starting pitcher Katie Coldiron retired the side in order in the top of the first, her side seemed primed to take an early lead in the home half of the inning.
California loaded the bases with one out as Laila Washington led off with a single before Ryan Torres and Laney Sweeney both reached with one away on a walk and a single, respectively.
Coming off a complete-game shutout in the circle in Thursday's elimination game win over Puerto Rico, Pitt County starting pitcher Ava Coward found herself in an early jam.
With the infield in, she got Sofia Ayaberrano to drive a ground ball to second, as second baseman Clara Allen was positioned perfectly, as she threw to catcher Michelle Jenkins at home to force out Washington at home for the second out.
Coward then jammed Zoey Colburn, as she fielded a soft ground ball herself and took the force out at home to tightrope her way out of the inning.
The game remained scoreless into the third, as a groundout and a strikeout started Pitt County's half of the inning as it appeared it would go down quietly.
Instead, Harper Bradley poked a single down the right field line to keep the inning alive for Coward.
With the wet field conditions, Coward put the pressure on the California defense by hitting a sharp grounder to third.
The throw over on the ground ball was low, as it skipped to the fence in foul territory, allowing Bradley to race all the way around from first to score the game's first run while Coward advanced to second on the error.
The mistake seemed to awaken Pitt County's bats, as it made La Verne pay with three consecutive singles to push across three more unearned runs in the inning.
First, it was Jenkins dropping a single into left field to score Coward, as the North Carolina catcher took second on the throw to home plate.
Next to the plate was Sarah Booth, who switched spots with Jenkins, placing an RBI single in shallow center field and taking second on the throw to home.
With Kamdyn Haislip at the plate, a pair of wild pitches allowed Booth to score the fourth run of the frame, as Haislip eventually singled as well before a groundout mercifully ended the inning.
"It was an exciting inning, because we had two outs and then we had a two-out rally," Booth said. "Everyone just kept passing the bats down, it was like a contagious batting inning."
After loading the bases in the first, California did not get a runner into scoring position again until the bottom of the fourth, as it was able to manufacture a run to break up the shutout.
Ayaberrano and Colburn hit back-to-back singles to start the inning, as Bailey Osborne advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt before Ava Fisher brought home Ayaberrano with a sacrifice fly to center.
Coward was able to force a fly out on the infield to strand Colburn at second, as Pitt County maintained a 4-1 lead after four.
The away side responded with two runs of its own in the fifth to stretch the lead to five, as Coward singled up the middle before Jenkins reached on an infield single on a high chopper to third.
Booth then moved both runners up with a sacrifice bunt to bring Haislip to the plate, as pinch runner Logan Smith would score on a wild pitch during the at-bat.
After seeing a potential fly out in foul territory dropped, Haislip made California pay once again for a defensive misplay, as she lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Jenkins for the final run of the afternoon.
La Verne got a leadoff double from Sweeney to start the bottom of the sixth, but Coward then retired the next three California batters, as a fly out to right ended the game as Pitt County fought off elimination for the second time in as many days.
"We got back to the dorm (Tuesday) and we sat down and talked to them and said, 'look girls, we aren't out, you've still gotta lose two,'" Coward said.
"Our mission was to take it one game at a time and work our way back, and so far that's what we've done and we'll be ready to go again tomorrow."
Pitt County is scheduled to be back in action Saturday at 4 p.m. against either Texas or Virginia, as the winner will advance to Sunday's semifinal round.