Pitt County celebrate pic

Pitt County players celebrate after recording the final out in a 6-1 victory over California at the Little League Softball World Series Friday afternoon.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

Close games often come down to who makes the first mistake, and Friday afternoon's matchup between Pitt County and California at the Little League Softball World Series was no different.

Pitt County took advantage of an error by the West Region champs to score four unearned runs and break open a scoreless game in the third inning on its way to a 6-1 victory.