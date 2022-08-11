Pitt County Bradley-Booth

Pitt County shortstop Harper Bradley, middle, and first baseman Sarah Booth (9) celebrate after connecting for the final out of the second inning as pitcher Ava Coward looks on during Thursday's game against Puerto Rico. All three played key roles in Pitt County fighting off elimination with an 8-0 victory.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

The first three days of the Little League Softball World Series have been filled with memorable pitching performances.

Pitt County starter Ava Coward cemented herself into the conversation of standout performances in the circle, helping lift her team to an 8-0 victory over Puerto Rico to fight off elimination with its first win of the World Series.