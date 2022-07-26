An advisory group is recommending Pitt County use money from a national opioid settlement to open a center offering one-stop service for people battling opioid addiction.
Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher turned to local experts in the areas of treatment, recovery and prevention of opioid addiction this spring to develop recommendations for using the $8.8 million the county will receive in installments through 2038.
The group, the Pitt County Opioid Action Coalition, presented its report earlier this month. Gallagher will share the findings with the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in August or September.
Gallagher wanted a group to make recommendations when individual organizations asked for funding.
“In my mind, I’m thinking rather than getting 25 piecemeal requests and keeping people in silos … I thought how cool it would be for all opioid involved stakeholders to get together and put their heads together and rather than having piecemeal requests I got some sort of proposal that everybody felt good about in the community,” Gallagher said.
Pitt County’s allocation is from a $26 billion national opioid settlement 42 states reached with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and wholesalers AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
North Carolina will receive $750 million, with 80 percent going to local governments, 15 percent to the state and 5 percent going to an incentive fund for local governments that filed to be part of the lawsuit, Gallagher said. Pitt County was one of the first local government entities to sign on to the suit, she said.
The Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use convened about 30 organizations at Gallagher’s request this spring to explore projects and make recommendations on spending the money. The organizations work in the areas of treatment, recovery and prevention of opioid addictions.
“We know it is a two-fold thing we need to take on,” said Lillie Malpass. executive director Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use. “We need to attack what we are seeing but also prevention is the way to keep it from growing.”
Statistics show that Pitt County falls in the middle when it comes to the effects of opioids, Gallagher said.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Pitt County had 61 emergency department visits related to opioid overdoses between January and April of this year. There were 83 visits during the same time period in 2021.
Health and Human Services also reports that Pitt County has 65 emergency department visits related to overdoses of medicines or drugs with dependency potential between January and April; there were 126 visits in 2021.
No data 2022 or 2021 data was available on overdose deaths; however, in 2020, 62 people died from overdoses, according to Health and Human Services.
The Opioid Action Coalition report said opioid abuse needs to be tackled on four fronts: access to care, harm reduction, recovery support and well-being and prevention.
The group suggests the first year should be dedicated to creating a community engagement center, Malpass said. Likening it to a county health department, the center would act as a “one-stop center” for opioid users.
The coalition envisions community-based providers staffing the location. The location could expand the availability of opioid treatment using evidence-based programs and services. The facility would also host recovery and peer support programs such as Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, Malpass said. From the engagement center, hubs could be set up in rural areas to reach people who have trouble with travel.
The engagement center could also be the home base for a recovery center that will help people obtain individualized treatment plans, peer support and other services.
In the area of harm reduction, the group recommends working with ekiM for Change, an organization that offers access to clean syringes along with hygiene products, healthy food, referral to treatment and assistance in obtaining treatment for Hepatitis C, HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.
“Access to care can help people in recovery and it can be a way of prevention,” Malpass said.
The report recommends the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use and several other organizations receive funding for prevention efforts, including developing programming for high school students, Malpass said. There also is a need for adult education and community programming.
“We want to get the word out to the community that there is probably a group in Pitt County that can handle the need you have, but you may not know about it yet,” Malpass said. “Highlighting that is going to be one of the big parts of what this group is doing.”
Eastern AHEC (Area Health Education Center) wants to develop a training program that will help rural medical providers with identifying, assessing and managing/treating people with substance use disorders.
The report also recommends the creation of an overdose support team that will work with local EMS units to check in with individuals who overdosed in the previous 24 to 48 hours to offer support services, Malpass said.
It’s recognized that after surviving an overdose many people don’t want to seek assistance, she said, but it’s hoped that by showing a person that there is support, the person will consider seeking help.
At a minimum, the support team can give the individual personal care supplies, along with Narcan, which treats the effects of an overdose.
“We recognize we can’t fund everything but we think this is a good proposal, and everybody is on board on where things overlap and by overlapping we can use some of that money to maximize our needs,” Malpass said.
“This has been an eye-opener for me as manager,” Gallagher said. “You think of an idea and think if we should do it and then you realize other people are doing it.”
The board of commissioners must select which projects it wants to pursue and ensure they meet the criteria for spending the money.
Pitt County received its first allocation, $338,732 in the spring. A second allocation, $744,936, will be received in the coming weeks.
Starting in 2023, the installments will be paid annually, ranging from a high of $732,031 in 2025 to $389,079 annually between 2031 to 2038.
“We’re hoping to get the groundwork laid out in the first three years and get all these things running and garnering support,” Malpass said. “Once they are (operational), we’ll have the options of grant funding, community support to continue to fund these things.”