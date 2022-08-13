The Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars saw their journey at the Little League Softball World Series come to a dramatic end Saturday night against Virginia in front of a packed house at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.
Both teams did battle for six innings in one of the best games of the World Series, and in the end it was Chesterfield securing a 2-1 walk-off victory to advance to Sunday's semifinals.
"They've come a long way from the first game we played here," Pitt County head coach Gentry Coward said of his team. "I told them tonight that somebody had to be a winner and somebody had to be a loser, and to leave everything on the field and you can never question what you did or didn't do, and that's what they did tonight, they played some great softball."
Pitt County's Ava Coward and Virginia's Kaylee Hodges continued the trend of dominant pitching, while both pitchers got a handful of defensive gems to keep the game tied after five and a half innings of play.
Virginia came to the plate in the bottom of the sixth as those trends continued with the first out when Aaliyah Myers laced a pitch to the left side to start the inning. Third baseman Kamdyn Haislip robbed Myers of a base hit, diving to her left to knock the ball down, before firing to first for an out to start the frame.
Hodges then drew a four-pitch walk to put the game-winning run on base in the form of pinch-runner Cayla Wright.
With Amelia McCovick at the plate, Wright stole second on the first pitch of the at-bat.
Later in the at-bat, McCovick drove a two-strike pitch back up the middle, as Wright raced around from second to score the walk-off run and send Chesterfield to the semifinals and end Pitt County's run at the World Series.
Pitt County took an early lead just two batters into the game as Harper Bradley singled through the left side before scoring on a Coward double to left, as Coward took third on a throw to the plate.
Later in the inning Sarah Booth worked a one-out walk and took second on a fielder's indifference.
The North Carolina champions looked to add to the lead, but a fly out and a three-pitch strikeout by Hodges kept the deficit at one.
Coward then retired the side in order in the home half of the first, as Kinsey White started the second for Pitt County by drawing a walk.
Virginia ended any threat with a strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out double play, as White proved to be the final base runner of the night for Pitt County. The strikeout started a streak of 14 retired in a row for Hodges.
Chesterfield tied the game in the bottom of the inning as four consecutive batters reached with one out to even the score at one.
A bloop single to left-center by Jordan Morey started the inning before Isabella Viruet singled through the left side and Gigi Caranante reached on a bunt single to load the bases.
Kaylee Milner was then hit by a pitch to push across Morey for the tying run. Coward limited the damage by forcing back-to-back line outs, as a diving catch by second baseman Clara Allen robbed Kammie Walter of an RBI hit.
The stellar defense continued in the third, as left fielder Rayne Knittle made a lunging catch along the left-field line to rob Myers of extra bases.
Coward matched Hodges by retiring the side in order in innings three through five, retiring 12 in a row before Chesterfield was able to break through for the walk-off in the sixth.
Coward said despite the World Series ending on a sour note, he and the team will cherish the experience for years to come.
"It's something that I'll never forget. It's a once in a lifetime experience we had, it's something I'll carry on forever," Coward said. "It's like I told the girls, 15 years from now, people are not going to remember that it was a 2-1 ball game, they're going to remember that we were here playing, so that's what matters."
C.J. James, father of right fielder Peyton James, said the loss does not diminish how proud he and the other parents are.
“It was outstanding. I think their performance was hands-down phenomenal," James said. "I think there’s what, 2,000 people out here tonight? It’s a little different than playing travel ball and rec ball coming out here in that big stadium. I think a lot of them tried to adjust to it and still haven’t quite adjusted to the atmosphere here, but overall I’m so proud of them. Win or lose, I think they did great.”
Virginia will now take on Texas in the first of two semifinal rematches Sunday at 1 p.m., while Philippines will battle Maryland at 4 p.m.
The winners of Sunday's games will do battle Monday at 7 p.m. in the World Series title game, while the losers will meet in the third-place game at 4 p.m.