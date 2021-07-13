They put it behind them quickly.
Pitt County Post 39 rebounded from Monday night’s loss against Wayne County by defeating Kinston 7-2 Tuesday afternoon in the completion of a suspended American Legion baseball game on July 9 due to rain.
Post 39 (6-2) led 4-0 until Kinston scored twice in the bottom of the third inning to cut the deficit in half. Pitt County then pulled away with three runs in the top of the fifth frame to earn the win.
Grayson Myrick went six innings for the victory on the mound for Post 39. He allowed five hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts and no walks.
Lee Watson struck out one in a hitless, scoreless inning of relief.
Ryker Galaska doubled twice and drove in a run for Post 39, while Danny Sadler doubled and Myrick, Wade Jarman and Ty Johnson also added hits for the winners. Myrick had a pair of RBIs; Jarman and Johnson added one each.
Pitt County played flawless defense with no errors.
Post 39 was coming off a 13-12 loss to conference leader Wayne County in which it trailed 10-4 before rallying with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings. Post 11 then used a solo home run by Justin Holland as part of a two-run eighth to take the lead, and the visitors gave up a run in the bottom of the frame but held on for the victory as Pitt County left runners on second and third with two outs.
Post 39 concludes its regular season at home with games Wednesday night against Wilson and Thursday night against Ahoskie. Start times are 7 p.m. for both contests.
A-G’s Boyd wins award
The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter in Raleigh announced on Tuesday that Alphonso Boyd of Ayden-Grifton High School is the winner of the 2021 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award.
The award recognizes the top football high school senior student-athlete within the chapter’s geographical region, which includes Durham, Orange, Pitt and Wake counties.
Boyd will receive a $10,000 scholarship and will be honored at the annual Pigskin Preview on July 23 at the Embassy Suites in Cary.
The NFF Bill Dooley Chapter is in its 26th year of providing scholarships to high school student-athletes.